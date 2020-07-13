Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/07/2020 17:48:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City

13/07/2020    17:44 GMT+7

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
LienVietPostBank will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.— Photo danviet.vn

The plan was approved by its shareholders at its annual general meeting that took place in late June.

The listing is expected to improve the liquidity of the shares and bring other attendant benefits, an executive of the bank said. 

Earlier shareholders of Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank had approved a switch from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) to HoSE.

Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) is set to make a similar move.

According to analysts, such a switch would benefit both the lenders themselves and their shareholders with ACB even possibly added to HoSE indexes and given substantial weightage like the VN30 (around 4 per cent), VN Diamond (10 per cent), VNFIN Lead (12 per cent), and VNFIN Select (12 per cent).

The Government has decided to establish the Vietnam Stock Exchange by merging HoSE and HNX in 2020-23. It will be managed by HoSE, while HNX will be responsible for managing the bond and derivatives markets.

Banks listing their shares on the HNX will then have to move to HoSE.

Analysts said banks’ decision to shift their shares from UPCoM to HoSE indicates their determination to strengthen themselves to be able to join a “bigger playing field.”

UPCoM was set up by the Ministry of Finance and State Securities Commission to regulate over the counter shares issued by unlisted public companies.

The Vietnam Securities Depository will not accept shares not traded through one of the two stock exchanges or UPCoM.

Listing on UPCoM provides a central, transparent trading platform but with less stringent trading rules than on the stock exchanges.

That is why many banks have preferred UPCoM for the trading of their shares.

The fact that more banks are ready to participate in the stock exchanges, particularly HoSE, means Vietnamese lenders are growing strongly and eager to improve their competiveness.

Explaining this, experts said banks that list their shares on HoSE would be able to raise capital more easily through the market since listing there would attract more attention from investors, especially professional investors.

As of 2019 Vietnam had 19 banks in the Asian Banker 500 list of the 500 largest banks in the Asia-Pacific Region, with Vietcombank among the 200 strongest.    

Credit institutions’ financial capacity has been significantly consolidated with their combined charter capital increasing year after year and estimated at VND617 trillion by March end, and equity totaling VND937.9 trillion.

Vietnam has 18 banks whose shares are listed on the trading floors, including 10 at HoSE namely VCB, CTG,BID, TCB, HDB, TPB, VPB, EIB, and three others ACB, SHB and NVB.  

Shares of LPB, VIB, BAB, and KLN are traded on UPCoM. 

The number of bank shares listing on the nation’s bourses is expected to rise significantly.

Diversification is the name of the game

In a document to be circulated at its upcoming annual general meeting, the executive board of the Hau Giang Pharmarceutical Joint Stock Company (DHG) plans to seek shareholder approval to diversify into the printing industry.

 

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) also announced in its document to be presented at the upcoming annual general meeting that it will seek approval to set up a chain of stores selling coffee, soft drinks and food.

It has such a store at its head office since 2019.

A Vinamilk executive said the company has tied up with a partner who has the capability to help it develop this chain.

Vinamilk plans to expand the chain rapidly if it shows promise, he said.     

At this year’s annual general meeting, Vinamilk shareholders would also consider diversifying into sugar production, he said.

It eyes production of commercial sugar products for special purposes such as for diabetics and people on specific diets.

The Binh Thanh Import and Export Production and Trade Joint Stock Company (GILIMEX) is expanding into property development with a series of mergers and acquisitions.

It has injected considerable money into Hung Khanh Real Estate Company and owns a 99.99 per cent stake in it. It also owns a 35 per cent stake in the Hoang An Investment and Development Joint Stock Company.

A Gilimex executive said his company invested in them because they are owning two large parcels of land in Binh Duong close to industrial parks.

Why are so many companies diversifying into businesses unrelated their core competence?

Vinamilk said its traditional dairy products like milk and others have seen slow growth in recent years.

New businesses with new products would help Vinamilk achieve new growth, he suggested.

The Gilimex executive said the property market is expected to benefit from many foreign manufacturing companies seeking to shift to Vietnam to take advantage of free trade agreements and safety and stability thanks to Vietnam’s excellent control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So his company is planning to build a chain of three- or four-star hotels targeting people working in industrial parks, he explained.

Cuong Thuan Investment Development Joint Stock Company is reportedly focusing all its resources on developing industrial properties to take advantage of foreign investments moving to Vietnam from China due to the pandemic and the US-China trade war.

It is currently developing the Tan An industrial cluster and Phuoc Binh-Long Thanh Industrial Park.

Solar energy is one sector that many enterprises from outside the energy industry want to enter.

At this year’s annual general meeting shareholders of Loc Troi Group approved a proposal to add solar power generation to the company’s list of main operations, which are now production of rice and plant protection products.

Analysts said that whenever core businesses prove less effective or face difficulties, enterprises have to consider expanding their operations to other areas in the hope of creating a new momentum for themselves.

But this admittedly means taking the risk of doing business in new and multiple sectors, they added. VNS

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts believe that Vietnam should follow a gradual opening roadmap instead of an immediate opening to protect its great achievements in fighting against Covid-19.

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As companies are about to release their second-quarter earnings reports, mixed performances will continue across sectors and keep the market struggling in the coming week.

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have slashed the deposit interest rates by 0.25-0.5 percent per annum as credit growth continues to be sluggish.

Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

With a scale of nearly US$180 billion and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 