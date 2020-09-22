Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/09/2020 00:05:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts

25/09/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

The officer of a joint stock bank in Hanoi said the bank has foreclosed on hundreds of cars this year, but the number of cars sold has been very modest.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts

Some years ago, when the economy was growing well, people rushed to borrow money from banks to buy cars and apartments. In 2016-2019, the loans to fund car purchases grew by 40 percent per annum.

Banks applied measures to lure borrowers, accepting to lend up to 80-90 percent of the cars’ value.

As many borrowers cannot now pay debts, banks have to foreclose on cars, which are collateral for loans, to sell for debt collection.

The officer said it is most difficult to sell passenger cars with 16-45 seats. As travel demand has decreased in Covid-19, many transportation firms have had to suspend their operation. Because of the decreasing travel demand, no one wants to buy these vans.

As cargo transportation demand is on the decrease, people aren't think of buying trucks now. As for sedans, both used and brand-new cars have seen prices drop sharply, while the supply is plentiful.

As cargo transportation demand is on the decrease, people aren't think of buying trucks now. As for sedans, both used and brand-new cars have seen prices drop sharply, while the supply is plentiful.

An analyst said that the cars put up for sale by banks are mostly ones voluntarily handed over by clients because they cannot sell themselves for a good price, or are ones foreclosed on by banks.

In many cases, before handing over the cars to banks, the owners of the cars have changed interior equipment or replaced parts with low-quality components. Banks are not able to recognize the changes.

In general, banks sell cars at first-price sealed-bid auctions. Information about the cars is limited. Banks only give information on the brand, year of manufacturing, color, vehicle registration number, mileage and starting prices. Buyers also cannot access the cars before attending the auctions.

 

Le Quoc Huy, the owner of a business in Thanh Tri district in Hanoi, said he wanted to buy a Chevrolet Van 2017 series which had the starting price of VND185 million from a bank, but he later gave up the plan.

“I intended to buy this van to transport cargo within the city. But I was not sure about the status of the van, whether its components were original,” he explained. “If I have to spend more money to repair the van, it would become too expensive. So, I finally decided not to buy the car."

The man admitted that many cars cannot find buyers though they have been put up for auctions four or five times, with the starting price decreasing by 5 percent each time.

A car dealer said he doesn’t intend to buy these cars. “The used car supply is still high. It is not easy to sell used cars now,” he explained.

VIB, Sinhan Bank, Techcombank, VP Bank and TP Bank are the biggest lenders funding car purchases.

Analysts said, as the economy is in difficulty because of Covid-19, credit has been growing very slowly as businesses don’t have high demand for loans at this time to expand production.

As a result, banks are trying to promote consumer credit. Tens of trillions of dong worth of capital have been reserved to fund house and car purchases.

Car buyers can borrow money at interest rates of 6.5-9.5 percent per annum for 6-12 month loans. 

Luong Bang

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties

The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

Falling in with local consumption habits
Falling in with local consumption habits
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 