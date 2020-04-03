Banks support enterprises in various forms

Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VietinBank receives support requests from customers affected by COVID-19.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deputy governor Dao Minh Tu said amid the complex situation of COVID-19, the banking industry should implement measures to support enterprises.

These include debt restructuring, debt postponement and extension, as well as interest rate reductions on old and new loans.

The deputy governor emphasised that commercial banks aim to cut lending rates for businesses and households affected by the disease by about 2 percent compared to before the pandemic occurred.

The economy and credit institutions are forecasted to face many difficulties this year, so the deputy governor said commercial banks need to cut operational costs and deposit rates.

The banks should also develop business, profit plans and salary policies, he noted.

Chairman of the board of directors of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) Phan Duc Tu said the bank has about 155 trillion VND of debt and has conducted debt restructuring and extension for about 3,300 customers so far.

Nguyen Dinh Vinh, deputy general director of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), said that the bank received support requests from about 115 customers affected by COVID-19 with debts of nearly 16 trillion VND.

Economic experts said the monetary policies the banking industry is implementing to support businesses is a positive step.

Economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said recent SBV policies were very quick and timely but still not enough.

Interest rate lowering was not enough to bring the economy through the crisis, the reduction only affects the market, while the problem of the economy was not only in the monetary economy but also the commodity economy. The commodity market was stagnant, he noted.

“I think that monetary policy measures are only supportive measures, which require the support of fiscal policy through support packages to help businesses severely affected by COVID-19 to have the liquidity to pay for partners, pay salaries and pay interest," Hieu said./.VNA

