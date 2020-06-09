Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 16:24:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020

 
 
09/06/2020    14:56 GMT+7

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020 hinh anh 1

Banks, including Vietcombank, expect to use their high profits last year to increase capital in 2020. (Photo: VNA)

Under a recent directive issued by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), banks will not be permitted to pay dividends in cash to focus their resources on sharply reducing interest rates for current loans and new loans, which is considered a measure to help firms overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to experts, this means that banks, especially those with pre-tax profit reaching up to dozens of trillions of Vietnamese dong last year, such as Vietcombank, Techcombank and VPBank, will automatically have a source of funding to increase their charter capital if paying dividends in shares, or increase equity if not paying dividends this year.

Besides using profits, banks also have to find other measures to increase capital as the profits are not enough while they will have to meet the capital requirements under Basel II standards.

According to statistics at the end of 2019, the average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of four state-owned banks including Vietinbank, Vietcombank, BIDV and Agribank according to Basel I standards was only 9.4 percent, slightly higher than the prescribed minimum CAR of 9 percent. This level is much less than the CAR of private joint stock banks (12.1 percent) and lower than the average CAR of the entire system of credit institutions (13 percent).

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, director of Development of Fulbright Vietnam, said if calculating based on Basel II standards, CAR of the banks would fall below 8 percent.

For BIDV, after successfully selling a 15 percent stake to KEB Hana Bank in 2019 to collect more than 20 trillion VND (869.56 million USD) of new capital, the bank is planning to sell about another 6 percent of charter capital but the success of this deal largely depends on the stock price developments.

 

Vietcombank last year also sold stakes to two foreign investors including GIC and Mizuho for 6.2 trillion VND, raising its charter capital to 37.1 trillion VND. However, the rise was insignificant as Vietcombank’s charter capital is just slightly higher than that of Techcombank (more than 35 trillion VND) and VPBank (more than 28 trillion VND) while the bank’s total asset size is four times higher than Techcombank’s and VPBank’s.

In addition to the expected large number of dividends for raising capital, Vietcombank and VietinBank this year will receive capital from the State as the Government has so far agreed to set aside 10 trillion VND to increase capital for the two banks.

VPBank also expects to increase capital significantly this year. At the bank’s annual general shareholders meeting recently, VPBank said it was discussing initial public offering (IPO) or a transfer of shares to the strategic partner of FE Credit (wholly owned by VPBank). According to the bank’s representatives, it is awaiting approval and expects the plan to be implemented this year.

Similarly, SHB has so far also announced the plan to divest in its finance company (SHBFC) to a major foreign partner. According to SHB, after divesting in SHBFC, SHB will have a large fund to increase charter capital.

NamABank was also approved by the SBV to increase its charter capital from more than 3.890 trillion VND to 5 trillion VND through issuing 43.9 million shares to its existing shareholders and 16.76 million shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) besides carrying out a private placement of 50.3 million shares./.VNS

Local banks expect credit growth extension

Local banks expect credit growth extension

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

Vietnam banks to recover by 2021

Vietnam banks to recover by 2021

The quality of bank assets has been affected by Covid-19, but the recovery of the banks will depend on their loan portfolios and asset structure.

 
 

Other News

.
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 