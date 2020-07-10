Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/07/2020 12:18:25 (GMT +7)
Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery

13/07/2020    12:15 GMT+7

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

1499 2 belt tightening goes on as business attempts recovery

Dang Duc Anh, vice director of the National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF), told VIR that though the six-month consumer price index (CPI) climbed 4.19 per cent on-year, the highest ascension in the first six months in the 2016-2020 period, the government may be able to rein in inflation at below 4 per cent as planned by the National Assembly.

“The domestic economy’s production remains weak, with enterprises finding it very difficult to recover performance, meaning their demand for goods and services are still slack,” Anh said. “We see that the number of enterprises leaving the market is still large.”

The government last week reported that in the first half of 2020, the number of enterprises halting operations was 29,200, up 38.2 per cent on-year, and 22,400 enterprises were not operating at their registered addresses, up 34 per cent on-year. Moreover, about 1.8 million passengers and 808 million tonnes of goods were transported, down 27.3 and 8.1 per cent on-year, respectively.

For example, Singaporean-invested Indo Trans Logistics Corporation has suffered from significant slashes in its goods transportation, at 30-50 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

“We are trying to stay afloat until the pandemic ends, and we will have to change our business plan. Demand for transportation has shrunk remarkably,” said a representative from the company, which has 200 tractor trailers and 110 trucks. “Furthermore, demand for goods from the US and the EU markets have strongly declined, making a dent in the logistics market.”

In another case, Nguyen Van Tinh, worker from Japanese-invested Chyoda Integra Vietnam, told VIR he has resumed normal work over the past two months.

“However, we are paid only 80 per cent of the salary because the company has not fully recovered and it has been unable to boost exports to Japan and Europe,” Tinh said.

The company churns out products used for copier paper guides, static elimination parts, and ink absorption parts of toner cleaners and printers. Its six-month revenue fell by half against the previous year.

 

“My wife is also working at another Japanese company, with a salary of 70 per cent as compared to the pre-pandemic period. Like my company, hers has yet to recover completely,” Tinh added.

According to Anh of the NCIF, in the first six months of the year, people have had to tighten their belts, meaning their demand for goods is slack. Besides that, the tourism sector has also suffered from significant dents.

Specifically, the six-month number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam is estimated to be 3.74 million, down 55.8 per cent on-year. They include those coming by air totalling three million, accounting for 81.2 per cent of total tourist arrivals to Vietnam, and down 54.3 per cent, while those coming to Vietnam by road hit 559,600, down 66.8 per cent on-year.

“Thus, given the COVID-19 situation worldwide and feeble demand in the domestic market, it is expected that the inflation rate in Vietnam this year will be about 4 per cent,” Anh stressed.

A number of international organisations have also forecast that inflation in Vietnam will increase below 4 per cent this year.

For example, the Asian Development Bank has just predicted that in the latter half of 2020, growth in Vietnam through agriculture, industry, and services is forecast to continue to decelerate this year as a result of the sharp fall in external demand. VIR

Nguyen Dat

EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery

EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

 
 

Other News

.
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With a scale of nearly US$180 billion and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

