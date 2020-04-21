Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:25:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bids invited for upgrade of dilapidated bridges along North – South railway

 
 
21/04/2020    16:44 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport’s Railway Project Management Board has invited bids for the upgrade of six dilapidated bridges along the North – South railway in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.


It is the first part of a project to renovate and upgrade critical infrastructure along the Hanoi – Vinh and Nha Trang – Sai Gon stretches of the railway.

The 11-package project has a total investment of nearly 1.95 trillion VND (83.08 million USD) and is expected to be completed in eight months. Work on the package is scheduled to begin in May.

The Railway Project Management Board said the bidding was open to the public to select a capable contractor.

Upgrades to the Hanoi – Vinh and Nha Trang – Sai Gon stretches are among the four “urgent” projects along the North – South railway that will use 7 trillion VND from the State budget reserves for mid-term investment during the 2016-2020 period.

 

According to the board, most of the bridges along the line were built at least a century ago under French standards that are no longer appropriate.

Stone and concrete abutments have weathered over time, and steel girders split or been covered in rust.

Moreover, many lines were severely damaged during the wartime. Though the bridges were repaired, their capacity remains limited and lowers the competitiveness of rail compared to other means of transport.

The need for repair or replacement has become urgent in order to ensure safety. Failing to upgrade low-quality bridges along the North-South line would create risks for both trains and passengers./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025
Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Government has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to extend the agricultural land tax exemption policy to the end of 2025 to support farmers and encourage the development of agriculture.

HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies
HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported.

Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged
Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.

Vietnamese airlines hit hard by Covid-19
Vietnamese airlines hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The initial losses caused by flight reductions for Vietnam’s air carriers and land management agencies may total VND10 trillion.

Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19
Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage
Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Shrimp exporters look forward to H2 comeback

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes required for central real estate
Changes required for central real estate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 