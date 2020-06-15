Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 16:04:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam

 
 
16/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Luc said Covid-19 has affected Vietnam’s economy in both demand and supply. At first, when the epidemic broke out, the supply of input materials for production in Vietnam was interrupted because China, the major supplier, was the origin of the epidemic.

Senior economist projects 'swoosh-shaped' recovery for Vietnam

Later, problems arose in export markets as the demand from the US and EU became weak.

According to ADB, the global economy may suffer a loss of $5.8-8.8 trillion, or 6.4-9.7 percent of the global GDP. This means that Covid-19 may generate a minus 3.4-5.7 percent GDP growth rate globally.

The predicted figures were even lower than the minus 3 percent growth rate predicted by IMF and it shows a more severe situation than the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. At that moment, the minus 1.7 percent growth rate was the bottom of the crisis.

In the case of Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hopes the economy will recover in accordance with the V shape and the GDP growth rate would be higher than 5 percent in 2020.

A question has been raised about how the global economy would recover.

 

In the case of Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hopes the economy will recover in accordance with the V shape and the GDP growth rate would be higher than 5 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, Luc believes Vietnam’s recovery would be just like Nike’s swoosh logo – going down and bouncing back from 2021.

Prior to that, IMF predicted that Vietnam’s economy would bounce back and gain the high growth rate of 7 percent in 2021. The rebound, according to Luc, would depend on three factors – the capability to control the epidemic, the efficiency of the government economic relief packages and the international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic and economic recovery.

Commenting about the 5 percent GDP growth rate target, Luc believes that the plan is feasible, stressing that administration reform will play a very important role.

Vietnam’s economy in the first four months of the year was hit hard by Covid-19, but it still showed positive factors: the import/export still saw positive growth rates, the inflation was controlled well and the coronavirus spread prevention was effective, which helped businesses recover their activities.

However, Luc stressed that Vietnam’s businesses are ‘in big difficulties’, providing a report on the possible impact caused by Covid-19 on 15 key business fields.

The 15 business fields bear direct impact from Covid-19 and they are the most important business fields of Vietnam’s economy, making up 78 percent of Vietnam’s GDP in 2019.

Nine out of the 15 fields are believed to bear extremely serious effects, including garment/footwear; woodwork products; steel; mining (crude oil); tourism; transport; retail; finance, banking and insurance; and education and training.

Le Ha

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 