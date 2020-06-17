Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/06/2020 10:21:10 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market

 
 
22/06/2020    10:15 GMT+7

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

Some banks are collecting treasury stocks to reduce the number of shares in circulation and reduce foreign ownership ratios. This is seen as preparation to receive ‘big fish’ who are ready to spend big money to acquire Vietnam’s bank shares.

VP Bank has approved a plan to buy back shares for treasury stocks (5 percent of total shares in circulation) and reduce the foreign ownership ratio from 23.45 percent to 15 percent.

The bank said some foreign investors sold VP Bank shares on the bourse during Covid-19, and it believes that this is an opportunity for it to buy back the shares and reserve a share proportion for some foreign investors who can help the bank develop.

“If we sell shares to these investors, we will get bigger benefits than issuing shares in small quantities to small investors,” Bui Hai Quan, vice president of VP Bank, explained.

“We reduce the room for investors trading shares on the market and reserve a large proportion of shares for big investors,” he said.

A representative of the bank also revealed that the bank may offer to sell 49 percent of its subsidiary FE Credit. The bank has resumed negotiations with partners after a period of interruption because of Covid-19.

VinaCapital, in its report about attracting FII (foreign indirect investment) to Vietnam, said that Vietnam has the opportunity to lure huge investment capital in post-Covid-19 period as central banks may print $6 trillion more in 2020 through quantitative easing programs.

The amount of money is likely to flow into frontier and emerging markets where investors can expect higher profitability.

The US FED president Jerome Powell said that the agency may inject $4 trillion more into the US economy to save companies from bankruptcy. VinaCapital thinks the move is similar to what it did in the years just after the 2008 global financial crisis.

The scale of quantitative easing packages this year is three times bigger than that in the post-2008 financial crisis. This is the reason why Nasdaq index has risen by 4 percent compared with the beginning of the year. A proportion of the amount is predicted to flow into markets like Vietnam.

VinaCapital believes that Vietnam should try to attract huge capital flow by offering larger room for foreign investors and equitize enterprises such as Viettel (telco), MobiFone (telco), EVN (electricity) and PetroVietnam (oil and gas).

Kim Chi 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

 
 

.
20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

23 giờ trước 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

20/06/2020 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

20/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

20/06/2020 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the "force majeure" clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

20/06/2020 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

19/06/2020 

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

19/06/2020 

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

19/06/2020 

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

19/06/2020 

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister's decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

19/06/2020 

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

18/06/2020 

Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.

