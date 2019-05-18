Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 11:39:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans

01/10/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans hinh anh 1

A Military Bank branch in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has approved the additional listing of more than 498.8 million shares in Asia Commercial bank (ACB), which will be issued to pay dividends to its shareholders next month. Once completed, the bank’s charter capital will increase to nearly 21.62 trillion VND (932 million USD) from 16.63 trillion VND.

Despite being the largest listed bank on the HNX, the HCM City-based lender is planning to shift to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the last two months of this year. The bank's share value is expected to rise after the move as it will be eligible to be added to the sub-indices on HoSE such as the VN30, VNDiamond, VNFinSelect and VNFinLead.

Military Bank (HoSE: MBB) has also sent confirmation to the State Securities Commission (SSC) of its plan to pay dividends in shares. This bank is planning to pay a 15 percent dividend in the form of stocks and 25.6 million of its treasury shares.

After the issuance, expected in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2021, more than 385 million MBB shares will be traded on the stock market.

HDBank also announced that October 2 will be the deadline for existing shareholders to register to receive their dividends and bonus shares for 2019. The bank will issue nearly 290 million shares to pay dividends and distribute bonus shares at a rate of 30 percent.

Once completed, HDBank's outstanding shares will increase to nearly 1.3 billion shares.

Banks issuing shares to pay dividends also include Sai Gon-Hanoi Bank (HNX:SHB), Bac A Bank (BAB) and LienVietPostBank (LPB), with the latter two trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM). These lenders are planning to pay dividends in the form of stocks at a rate of 9-20 percent.

Meanwhile, state-owned banks such as Vietcombank (HOSE:VCB) plans to pay 2018 dividends at a rate of 18 percent, equivalent to 676.6 million shares, in the third or fourth quarter. BIDV (HOSE:BID) and Vietinbank (HOSE:CTG) also want to issue shares to pay dividends, along with bonus shares.

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed banks not to pay cash dividends this year to reserve resources to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on lowering interest rates to support businesses.

 

Raising capital through dividends or issuing additional shares is also necessary for the banks to improve their financial capacity given that bad debts are expected to increase post-pandemic.

New listings

Vietnam Maritime Bank (MSB) is applying to list on HoSE. If approved, the market will welcome 1.17 billion shares. MSB is currently trading on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market.

Vietnam International Bank (UPCoM:VIB) has also sent listing documents to HoSE. Investors expect the bank could trade 924.5 million shares in the last quarter of this year.

Banking stocks have been on the radar of investors in recent times. Many shares have gained 10-40 percent since August, such as VIB (44 percent), LPB (37 percent), SHB (29 percent) and MBB (23.5 percent).

According to BIDV Securities (BSC), switching stock markets will likely help re-evaluate the value of banks such as ACB, VIB and LienVietPostBank due to more transparency in information. This will also help the banks to approach more investors, facilitating their plans to raise capital.

Meanwhile, SSI Research expected better profit prospects next year would support prices of banking shares.

State-owned banks' 2021 profits were forecast to increase by 23 percent, while joint-stock commercial banks would increase by 11.2 percent, according to the report./.VNS

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The total amount of foreign investment poured into Vietnam this year to September 20 reached 21.2 billion USD, equivalent to 81.8 percent of the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 