07/10/2020 10:42:46 (GMT +7)
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

07/10/2020    10:32 GMT+7

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

LienViet Post Bank (LPB) has announced it has applied to HOSE to list shares, expecting to become the first bank to get approval for listing this year.

The others are Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), VIB Bank and Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB).

A representative of LienViet Post Bank said the bank’s listing has been approved in principle by HOSE and the listing would be 1-2 months earlier than other banks.

Analysts believe that the number of enterprises and banks to list shares at HOSE will be increasing rapidly toward the end of year to comply with current regulations before the new Securities Law takes effect on January 1, 2021.

The new law stipulates that public companies must register their shares for transactions on the system reserved for unlisted shares at least two years before applying for listing shares once they meet specific requirements.

ACB has recently decided to move from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) to HOSE, while SHB of Do Quang Hien (Boss Hien) is considering moving to HOSE.

ACB managers said at the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting that the listing at HOSE would bring some benefits. ACB shares are likely to be added to a ‘basket of shares’ such as VN30, VNDIAMOND and VNFINSELECT, which would help increase the market value of the shares and bring benefits to shareholders.

SHB, in the statement to shareholders, said the listing will help polish the image of SHB in the eyes of foreign strategic investors and improve SHB’s position in the stock market.

 

As for VIB Bank, HOSE in early September confirmed it has received the application for listing from VIB Bank.

Eighteen banks list their shares on the bourse, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV, Techcombank, MBBank, HDBank, TPBank, VPBank, Eximbank and Sacombank at HOSE, while ACB, SHB and NVB are at HNX, and LienViet Post Bank, VIB, VBB, BAB and KLB are on UpCom.

Analysts say the listing at HOSE will help businesses more easily mobilize capital and attract investors, especially professional finance investors.

The listing at HOSE is partially attributed to the plan to merge stock exchanges approved by the Prime Minister. HOSE is a large trading floor with a long history of operation and higher requirements for enterprises.

With the moves taken recently by banks, analysts believe that Vietnam is about to witness a new wave of banks moving to HOSE.

Huynh Minh Tuan from Mirae Asset thinks this will be good for both the stock market and banks. HOSE will have more ‘good commodities’ (ACB alone has a capitalization value of $2.5 billion). 

M. Ha

In the trend of strong globalisation with the recently signed CPTPP and EVFTA, meeting international standards by enterprises, especially in the banking sector is essential.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Investment in Vietnamese startups reached a record high in 2019 but dropped 22 per cent in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Tech Investment Report 2019 for the first half of 2020 by Do Ventures.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Expanding planting area of “world’s best rice”

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Ninh Thuan will restructure its salt production by applying advanced techniques and renovating salt fields to become the country’s leading producer by 2030, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys $7.25 billion trade surplus in nine months

Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On September 16 Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd of Pleiku City shipped 296 tonnes of coffee to Belgium and Germany at zero tariff.

Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee recently proposed the land prices frame be more market-based because large gaps with the market prices have caused significant losses to budget collection.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

A daring decision has helped the financial market and the banking system to stand firmly during Covid-19.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On October 22, 2018, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a resolution on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030 and vision to 2045, known as Resolution No 36.

Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

The industry and trade sector is exerting all-out efforts to achieve the target of 300 billion USD in export turnover this year in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting global trade.

Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

Although the global economy is heavily affected by Covid-19, a series of Vietnamese startups have lately obtained millions, even tens of millions of U.S. dollars, from domestic and foreign funds.

The secrets of trade surplus records
The secrets of trade surplus records
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

By now, it can be concluded that albeit unable to reach the set goal, Vietnam’s export this year has yielded encouraging results.

The dilemma of migrant garment workers
The dilemma of migrant garment workers
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

In HCMC and Vietnam, Covid-19 has shut down factories and deprived plenty of garment workers of their jobs.

Da Nang land market falls into crisis
Da Nang land market falls into crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

The Da Nang land market has been in a crisis for many reasons.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

