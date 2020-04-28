Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen

Le Hoang Diep Thao sending a letter of denunciation accusing Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee of falsifying business documents. The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against the alleged falsification of business documents – PHOTO: TNO

A source on April 28 told Thanh Nien newspaper that the police in the southern province of Binh Duong had announced their response to a letter of denunciation from Le Hoang Diep Thao, 47, general director of TNI Corporation, with a decision to file charges against the irregularity at Trung Nguyen, located in Di An City, Binh Duong Province.

The provincial People’s Procuracy on the same day noted that the decision had been approved.

In the letter of denunciation, Thao accused Nguyen Duy Phuoc, head of the legal department at Trung Nguyen Group, of falsifying documents such as meeting minutes and a decision by shareholders to prove Dang Le Nguyen Vu was a legal representative of Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Thao also claimed that the minutes of the general meeting for shareholders on December 26, 2011, and the decision of shareholders at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee on January 1, 2012, which were submitted to the Binh Duong Department of Planning and Investment to register for changes at the firm for the eighth time, were forged.

The purpose of falsifying these records was allegedly to remove Thao from her position at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee, causing a loss of over VND4 trillion for the corporation, the investigative agency stated, citing the letter.

On reviewing the paperwork, the provincial investigative police agency found signs of fraud, and on April 22, it launched criminal proceedings. SGT