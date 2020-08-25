Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 08:40:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises

26/08/2020    07:30 GMT+7

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

According to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), Duy Anh Trading Co Ltd, where the IPP Group of Johnathan Hanh Nguyen holds 90 percent of shares, has registered to buy 3 million Sasco shares (SAS) of Southern Airports Services JSC, or 2.21 percent of total capital.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, president of IPP

The transaction will be made via agreements, slated between August 25 and September 23.

This is good news for Sasco, the non-aviation service enterprise which has experienced tough days during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SAS price immediately increased by 10.4 percent on August 24 from VND24,000 per share to VND26,500, and increased by another 12.7 percent at the opening of the August 25 trading session to VND29,200 per share.

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

As such, just after two trading sessions, SAS price has increased by VND5,200 per share in total (+ 21.7 percent) and its capitalization value rose by VND700 billion.

Sasco is known as the ‘goose that will lay golden eggs’ for Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s family as it provides services at HCM City's Tan Son Nhat, the largest airport of Vietnam.

Sasco has two big shareholders, including ACV with 49 percent of shares, and a group of shareholders led by Johnathan Hanh Nguyen.

 

If the deal succeeds, the group of companies of the businessman will hold 47.5 percent of shares in Sasco. He is now chair of Sasco, while his wife, Le Hong Thuy Tien, is a member of the board of directors.

The rapid growth in the number of international passengers has helped Sasco earn big money over many years.

However, it has been facing difficulties since early 2020 because of Covid-19, which led to a 95-97 percent decrease in the number of passengers.

It reported a sharp fall of 92 percent in revenue in Q2 in comparison with the same period last year to VND60 billion, while the profit was just 1/5 of that in Q2 2019. In H1, the profit of the company dropped by 80 percent.

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen is well known in Vietnam as a successful businessman who owns a number of companies, including Au Chau Fashion & Cosmetics Co (ACFC), IPP and Duy Anh Fashion & Cosmetics Co (DAFC).

Not only Sasco, other aviation service companies are also facing difficulties. Middle Airports Services Company (MASCO) reported a net revenue decrease of 80 percent in Q2 to VND13 billion and loss of VND5.8 billion.

Saigon Ground Services JSC has set a post-tax profit of only VND10 billion for 2020, or 97 percent lower than 2019. 

V. Ha

Airfares fall on low travel demand, airlines seek financial support

Airfares fall on low travel demand, airlines seek financial support

The development of Covid-19, plus the low season, has led to a serious drop in travel demand. Airfares have been slashed continuously, some of them next to nothing.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The majority of firms are looking to invest in technologies and employee’s skill development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 