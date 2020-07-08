Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties

09/07/2020    15:06 GMT+7

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC needs tax exemptions to overcome the current and upcoming difficulties. View of the firm's Dung Quat Plant in Quang Ngai Province. — Photo courtesy of the firm

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting oil prices, the firm’s H1 revenue and contribution to the State budget was about 40 per cent of the yearly plan or VND3 trillion (US$129.3 million).

Ending the first quarter, BSR posted a record loss of VND2.35 trillion. The company targets total output of 5.56 million tonnes of products for 2020; total revenue of VND80.68 trillion and total post-tax profit of VND1.18 trillion.

The post-tax profit for the whole year is expected to drop nearly 60 per cent on-year as crude prices are expected to trade at $60 a barrel on average this year. Earnings targets can be adjusted upon the movement of oil prices.

According to BSR, the main reason for the loss was that it must buy crude oil in advance according to contracts signed from November to December last year with price formulas based on reference crude oil prices and price surcharges at that time when the Brent oil price was about $65-70 per barrel.

At time it processed and sold the products in Q1, the oil prices fell to their lowest of $13.2 per barrel on April 21, causing huge losses of inventory prices.

At the same time, consumption was affected by social distancing due to COVID-19.

“Therefore, the processing profit of the factory in the first six months is negative,” the firm’s representative said, adding BSR had to consider all options, including a plan to stop production.

 

After analysis and evaluation, the firm decided to keep the operation of the plant as it could process all crude oil bought at high prices and buy and process the low-price crude oil to gradually restore profitable production and business.

To deal with the current difficulties, BSR proposed that the Government and relevant ministries and agencies develop mechanisms to ensure that petroleum products of its existing Dung Quat oil refinery continue to be consumed in the local market.

It also asked the Government to support the firm with interest-free loans, tax exemption and reduction as well as the preferential policies to ensure efficiency and capital arrangement for the project to upgrade and expand Dung Quat oil refinery.

It also asked for the exemption of environmental protection tax for internal burning fuel for production.

At the same time, BSR asked related ministries and agencies to consider adjusting the pricing method for imported petroleum products to ensure equal competition between domestic and imported sources and to stabilise the petroleum market.

In the middle of June, BSR filed for listing on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) with more than 3.1 billion shares, representing its charter capital of VND31 trillion (US$1.34 billion). If approved, BSR will become the largest listed firm by charter capital on HNX.

BSR shares are being traded around VND7,000 a share on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) with code BSR. — VNS

 
 

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

