31/10/2020 07:41:52 (GMT +7)
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift

31/10/2020    06:31 GMT+7

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

when there will be a higher-than-expected budget deficit caused by a rise in spending due to the pandemic and a reduction in revenue from businesses.

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift - Illustration photo

The government and the National Assembly (NA) last week asked ministries, agencies, and localities to offer plans on reviewing state funding in order to mobilise funds for economic recovery and development.

“Money for organising conferences and business trips must be saved radically. No money can be spared for unnecessary activities,” stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. “It is necessary to further strengthen financial and state budgetary discipline, with radical thrift in recurrent spending.”

The government last week officially reported to the NA that in 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been causing a decline in businesses’ performance and in state budget revenue because of the application of policies on supporting healthcare, production, and social security. This will lead to a rise in state budget deficit, at about 5 per cent of GDP, which is calculated to be about VND6.3 quadrillion ($273.9 billion).

It is calculated that the total state budget deficit this year will be VND363 trillion ($15.78 billion), far higher than the target of VND234.8 trillion ($10.2 billion) and last year’s VND203 trillion ($8.82 billion).

Total state revenue this year will likely be VND1.323 quadrillion ($57.5 billion), down 14.7 per cent on-year. Total state spending is forecast to be VND1.69 quadrillion ($73.3 billion), down 3.54 per cent on-year.

State-run PetroVietnam reported that in the first eight months, its total revenue is estimated to be VND332.64 trillion ($14.46 billion), down 25 per cent on-year. The figure was down 33 per cent on-year.

The group’s total export turnover in the period is estimated to be $1.27 billion, down 42 per cent compared to the same period last year, with crude oil exports being over 6.56 million tonnes, down 12 per cent on-year, and exports of liquefied petroleum gas hit just over 143,000 tonnes, a 47 per cent on-year slump.

Meanwhile, state-run Electricity of Vietnam earned in the first eight months of the year an estimated sales revenue of over VND257.56 trillion ($11.2 billion), up only 1.7 per cent on-year, far lower than that in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, since early this year, the government has spent over $700 million on activities to fight COVID-19, including more than $180 million for pandemic protection and prevention (testing, quarantine, medical devices, and equipment). Moreover, policies on defer tax payments and directly supporting enterprises and the public have also mounted to tens of billions of US dollars.

 

According to the World Bank, the negative fiscal impact associated with the COVID-19 crisis should increase in the next few months in Vietnam. The decline in tax collection was generalised to almost all taxes and accelerated in the second quarter, when the government collected only 76 per cent of the amount recorded during the same period a year ago. Such a decline was explained by the slowdown in economic activity and the implementation of tax deferral measures that are expected to continue to the end of the year.

“In its effort to alleviate the financial burden on the private sector, the government has further reduced the corporate income tax for small- and medium-sized enterprises, which may cost the budget an additional $1 billion in the remainder of 2020,” said a recent report on Vietnam’s economy by the World Bank.

Vu Hong Thanh, Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee, told the NA that one of the most important factors in the effective management and use of the state budget is to “strongly pare down recurrent spending of state agencies.”

According to the General Statistics Office, recurrent spending often occupies nearly 70 per cent of total budget spending. Last year it was VND928 trillion ($40.35 billion), or 71.4 per cent of total state budget spending of VND1.3 quadrillion ($56.5 billion).

In the first nine months of 2020, while the total budget expenditure was over VND1 quadrillion ($43.47 billion), the recurrent spending hit VND716.3 trillion ($31.14 billion) or 71.6 per cent.

In order to spur on enterprises’ performance, accordingly fuelling state budget revenue, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed that the government issues a new support package which is large and effective enough to continue to help enterprises out of difficulties.

Besides this, bigger administrative reforms must be boosted, in addition to the government’s expected support for businesses to import materials for production and seek output markets. VIR

Nguyen Dat

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

SCIC works on government fund plan

SCIC works on government fund plan

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the “Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020” released by Appota Group.

Crafting a complete framework for online services
Crafting a complete framework for online services
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Some articles of draft Decree No.72/2013/ND-CP regarding the management, provision and use of internet services and online information have come up against contrasting opinions, mostly from overseas companies providing related services in Vietnam. 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

