Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/07/2020 15:03:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise

12/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported that 22,700 businesses temporarily stopped operation in the first four months of 2020, an increase of 33.6 percent over the same period last year.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise

Nearly 14,000 businesses have stopped operation following procedures to be dissolved, while 5,277 businesses have announced dissolution and 5,776 businesses are following procedures for dissolution with tax agencies.

Nguyen Van Hung, director of the HCM City Statistics Office, said at the meeting discussing the socio-economic situation in May that 85.4 percent of 16,300 surveyed enterprises which account for 12 percent of total operational enterprises have suffered from Covid-19.

Enterprises have had to cope with markets narrowing, material supply interruptions and input cost increases.

More than 49 percent of businesses affected by Covid-19 complained that the domestic market has shrunk, 15.3 percent said products cannot be sold domestically, and 42.4 percent cannot implement production and business activities.

In the first five months of 2020, the HCM City Department of Planning and Investment completed procedures to dissolve 2,015 businesses, an increase of 16.4 percent over the same period last year. 

In the first five months of 2020, the HCM City Department of Planning and Investment completed procedures to dissolve 2,015 businesses, an increase of 16.4 percent over the same period last year.

 

Since the beginning of the year, 7,257 businesses in the city have halted operation, up by 40 percent compared to the same period. 


Many enterprises in the southern key economic zone have or are planning to lay off workers to cut costs.

Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, chair of the HCM City Labor Federation, said the enterprises which laid off high numbers of workers are mostly labor-intensive ones, making products for export to the US and Europe.

Since Covid-19 has not been contained in export markets, enterprises are seriously lacking orders, which has forced owners to scale down production and lay off workers. Shoemaker Hue Phong and PouYuen, for example, have decided to sack thousands of workers, though they initially tried to maintain the workforce.

According to the Binh Duong Customs Agency, hundreds of large import/export companies have suffered from Covid-19, resulting in a sharp fall in import and export turnover.

As money is ‘buried’ in materials and goods which remain unsold, enterprises are facing difficulties in cash flow. Local footwear and garment companies reported that the number of orders has dropped by 60 percent compared to same period last year.

As of the end of May, 280 enterprises in the province had stopped operation with 144,000 workers affected.

Meanwhile, MOLISA reported that 5 million workers have lost their jobs, or saw their income decrease because of reduced working hours in the first four months of 2020.

Le Ha

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

 
 

Other News

.
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

No room for new stars within air cargo arena
No room for new stars within air cargo arena
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

A financial hub too far
A financial hub too far
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 