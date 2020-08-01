Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Ta Hien street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter can be considered to be the busiest area for nightlife in the capital, with walking streets stretching from Ta Hien, Luong Ngoc Quyen, Hang Bac, Hang Ngang, and Hang Dao.

The evening of July 31 sees restaurants and bars on Ta Hien street remain crowded despite recent complicated developments regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, with outbreaks nationwide and cases even detected in Hanoi.

The evening ahead of the closure of bars sees many Vietnamese people and foreigners gather in places around the popular hub to drink beer and chat.

Bars remain open up to the deadline, with few people choosing to wear a face mask

As midnight approaches, several shops begin to clean up ahead of closure in line with the regulations on COVID-19 prevention activities

Plenty of nearby restaurants decide to clean up early

A local business owner says his store has been busy recently, although it has become less crowded since the news about the recurrence of COVID-19 infection within the community

Midnight on August 1 sees relevant forces launch a campaign to remind people to strictly abide by the regulations, namely, all karaoke spots, bars, and sidewalk stalls must close.

A number of people try to remain in the bars after the order is implemented.

Foreigners look surprised after being asked to leave a bar

Plenty of traders on Ta Hien street appear forlorn due to the recurrence of COVID-19 epidemic which will inevitably have a hugely negative impact on their business

A bar owner on Ta Hien street describes how they must close their business due to the complicated nature of the COVID-19 epidemic

