Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/08/2020 08:05:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak

05/08/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.


A survey in mid-July by VnExpress found that many streetfront houses with 2 or 3 stories in central district 1 of HCM City have been idle for months. On the entrance doors are offers to sell or lease and phone numbers for contact.

Streetfront houses with closed doors can be found on famous streets, including Nguyen Hue walking street, Dong Khoi commercial street, Ngo Duc Ke ‘bubble tea street’ and Ham Nghi ‘office street’.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak



Business became sluggish in the first quarter of the year, continued in the second quarter and has shown no signs of improvement. As the situation continues to be gloomy, owners temporarily stopped business and gave back retail premises to landlords. Dental clinics, spas and tourism firms have also left.

Binh, a real estate broker in district 1, said he had never seen such a weak market. Though landlords have lowered rents, they still cannot find tenants.

Binh said that a dental clinic chain shut down all its branches located in advantageous positions in the central area of the city.

The latest report on the commercial real estate market by Savills HCM City confirmed that many eateries and fashion and service chains have had to close their doors. 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

According to Savills Vietnam, potential tenants are seeking offers at a discount rate of up to 40 percent.

 

Meanwhile, CBRE reported that the rent of shophouses in HCM City has decreased by 20 percent compared with pre-pandemic days. The rental period has been shortened to 2-3 years from 5 years as previously seen. Some businesspeople are maintaining existing shops, but canceling plans to expand their chains.

Nguyen Loc Hanh, CEO of Ngoc Chau A Real Estate Investment, cited several reasons for the high number of idle business premises in HCM City.

First, the rents had already been pushed up to overly high levels, which went beyond tenants’ budgets. Second, purchasing power has been on the decrease, which has slowed down business activity. And third, the lack of foreign travelers has also weakened business activities in HCM City’s central business districts (CBD).

The Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) complains that the retail premises in Vietnam are the most expensive in the region and are even more expensive than in Dubai.

Kim Chi 

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly.

F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing

F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

 
 

Other News

.
Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 