VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step

 
 
05/05/2020    14:27 GMT+7

Businesses in the aviation and tourism sectors believe that stimulating domestic demand is the first thing that needs to be done in the immediate time.

Under a plan to support businesses by the HCMC People’s Committee, one of the four groups of tasks and solutions is supporting enterprises to maintain production and business in safe conditions.

Local departments of 24 districts in the city have been requested to survey the needs of the business establishments in their localities in order to maintain production activities in accordance with the criteria to assess safety levels released by the municipal authorities.

As for the tourism sector, the criteria to assess safety levels comprise requirements on accommodation facilities, travel firms and tourism sites.

According to Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the HCM City Tourism Department, 145,000 workers in the tourism sector of the city have been affected by the epidemic and travel firms have seen their revenue drop dramatically.

“In the immediate time, the tourism sector will focus on serving domestic travelers. The establishment which can satisfy requirements in safety will be allowed to resume their service on a moderate scale, suitable to their capacity,” Vu said.

“The epidemic prevention and control measures must be put on a top priority when resuming operation in the new normal conditions," he said.

The CEO of a HCM City-based travel firm said the firm’s resort in Tien Giang province has restarted its operation, beginning receiving domestic guests in small groups of 5-10 people.

As for the aviation sector, many domestic air routes restarted on April 23, while the frequency of the flights between Hanoi and HCM City, and between Hanoi/HCM City and other localities, has increased.

At Tan Son Nhat Airport, the number of passengers has increased, while the number of takeoff/landing flights has also gone up day by day.

On April 26 alone, Tan Son Nhat Airport reported that there were 162 takeoff/landing flights on that day, including cargo and passenger aircraft.

Tran Quang Chau, chair of the Vietnam Aviation Science and Technology Association, said that the health crisis has been controlled well and there have been no coronavirus-caused deaths, which gives Vietnam the advantage in attracting travellers.

After the epidemic, the tourism industry will recover, imports and exports will increase and more foreign investment will flock to Vietnam. These all will benefit the aviation sector.

A representative of an airline said airlines would have a meeting with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) to discuss the tourism promotion program.

He said as the epidemic remains "complicated" in many countries, the domestic market would help save the airlines. 

Le Ha

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

 
 

