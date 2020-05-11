Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic

 
 
12/05/2020    10:47 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

Many businesses and business groups have urged the Government to reduce VAT, currently levied at 10 per cent, by half to help them reduce prices, enabling them to make a quick recovery after the outbreak ends. — Photo baoquocte.vn

To ride it out and recover once the pandemic is controlled, Vietnamese businesses are seeking support from the Government, including tax breaks like value-added tax (VAT) reduction.

Many businesses and business groups have urged the Government to reduce VAT, currently levied at 10 per cent, by half to help them reduce prices, enabling them to make a quick recovery after the outbreak ends.

Tran Thi Kim Nhung, director of Kim Dong Thuan Company, a producer of agro-products, said the Government has extended the deadline for tax payment for many firms, admittedly a decision of great significance in the current situation.

But most enterprises like hers really want the Government to reduce VAT, possibly by 50 per cent.

The CEO of a cement company in HCM City concurred with her, saying the pre-tax price of cement now is around VND80,000 per bag, but goes up to VND88,000 due to the 10 per cent VAT rate.

A 50 per cent VAT cut would reduce the price to VND84,000, making it more attractive to buyers, many of whom are also facing difficulties now, he said.

Many cement enterprises said a VAT reduction would help them liquidate some of their inventories, which are estimated to be 2.35 times higher than at the same time last year after sales declined by nearly five million tonnes in the first quarter.

In HCM City, the tourism sector has taken a tremendous hit with 90 per cent of travel firms suspending operations.

An estimated 20,000 workers, or 70 per cent of the industry’s workforce, are off work without pay and likely to remain so until the disease is contained.

Revenues started falling in February, and in March they plummeted by 71 per cent year-on-year to VND2.2 trillion (US$94.83 million).

The city Department of Tourism has also called for tax breaks and delayed payment to support the industry.

Many business groups have also suggested a VAT reduction to 5 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

The Ministry of Construction has written to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggesting several measures to support the construction materials industry, one of which is to reduce VAT to 5 per cent.

Analysts said Vietnam’s VAT rate is rather high compared to that of other countries and territories in the region. 

For instance, it is 5 per cent in Taiwan, 6 per cent in Malaysia and 7 per cent in Singapore and Thailand.

But some policymakers questioned the need for such a cut.

They said that many goods and services that are deemed essential to production and public consumption are either not taxed or imposed a VAT of only 5 per cent.

They were referring to the fact that the VAT rate is 5 per cent on certain foodstuffs and waived for many goods and services. 

For instance, the rate for overseas construction, exports and associated services, agricultural equipment, fertilisers, and animal feed is zero. 

 

Basic foodstuffs, transport services, medical equipment, and agricultural production and services only have a 5 per cent tax.

Aid package demanded for tourism industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Vietnam’s tourism sector, which saw growth rate fall to nearly zero per cent in April.

According to data from the General Statistics Office, there were only 26,200 international visitors in April, down 84.2 per cent month-on-month and 98.2 per cent year-on-year as the country closed its borders, suspended international flights and almost stopped issuing visas since mid-March.

According to figures from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, over 90 per cent of travel companies around the country and many hotels and restaurants have closed down. 

The tourism sector saw revenues fall by around VND17.3 trillion ($752.17 million) in the first quarter, or over 30 per cent.

The hotel and food industries are estimated to have seen a VND3.8 trillion ($165.21 million) fall in revenues and travel services, a fall of VND3.5 trillion ($152.17 million).

The number of unemployed people in the tourism industry has been soaring.

Faced with this desperate situation, the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has called for a Government-guaranteed credit package of VND150 trillion ($6.52 billion) to support travel companies worst hit by the pandemic.

The amount is equivalent to 25 per cent of the tourism sector’s revenues last year.

According to the TAB, each firm should be allowed to borrow an amount equivalent to the value-added tax, corporate income tax and payroll tax it paid last year.

The loan should be disbursed over a quarter, starting this month, and the borrower should be allowed to repay it in two phases, it said.

Land to be auctioned in HCM City’s Thu Thiem New Urban Area

HCM City will soon auction three land lots and 14 apartment blocks in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2.

Under a plan approved by the administration, property companies need to fulfill certain conditions to be eligible to participate in the auction. They include making a deposit equivalent to 20 per cent of the reserve prices of the properties by bank transfer. Bank guarantees will not be accepted.

Participants also need to be active in the property business and use the land sites in accordance with the city’s urban planning and their designated purposes.

The three land plots, R1, R2 and R3, measure a total of 45,971.4 square metres and will house 2,220 apartments.

The city’s Land Fund Development Centre has been tasked with organising the auction.  VNS

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Shrimp industry confident of reaching 2020 export target: Minister

BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

