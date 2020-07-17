Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline

20/07/2020    14:08 GMT+7

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

The Ministry of Investment and Trade (MOIT) has released a report on industrial production and trade activities in the first half of the year, showing an export decrease of 1.1 percent compared with the same period last year to $121.21 billion, the first decrease since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline


In June, Vietnam’s total export turnover fell by 1 percent, but export turnover of the domestic economic sector increased by 3.7 percent, while the turnover of foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), including crude oil exports, decreased by 6.4 percent.

However, export turnover in June increased by 9.5 percent over the month before, reaching $21 billion.

Exports of fuels and minerals saw sharp increases, 27.6 percent for crude oil, 46.9 percent for petroleum products, and 102.6 percent for ore and minerals.

As for farm produce, seafood exports increased by 5.9 percent, vegetables and fruits by 11.2 percent, tea by 23.7 percent and rubber 44.7 percent

Export turnover of these products surged by 10.5 percent to 17.4 percent.

 

Of these, chemicals exports saw the highest increase of 29.3 percent, camera and accessories 22 percent, textiles and garments 17.8 percent, and computer and electronics 10.4 percent.


Exports to China and the US, the two major markets, saw satisfactory results. Exports to China brought turnover of $19.5 billion, up by 17.4 percent, while the figures were $30.3 billion and 10.3 percent, respectively.

MOIT emphasised the growth in exports to CPTPP member countries. Export turnover to Australia, for example, increased by 2.3 percent, Chile 1.6 percent and Mexico 2.6 percent.

MOIT believes that the encouraging results were gained thanks to trade promotion activities that the ministry and businesses have implemented recently.

MOIT joined forces with Chinese local authorities to organize three online trade conferences to help Vietnam’s farm produce penetrate more deeply into the Chinese market. It also organized an online conference with India and a Vietnam-Japan conference on consumer goods.

MOIT said the opportunities to export products to CPTPP markets are very great. Two tons of Vietnam’s litchis sold out several hours after they were put on sale at supermarkets in Tokyo and Osaka.

The first 30 tons of mangos were exported by enterprises in Son La province to the US, Canada and Australia in June.

According to Ngo Tuong Vy from Chanh Thu Fruit Export, the company’s exports have increased by 30 percent since the new normal status was set up. 

Mai Lan

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.  

 
 

.
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

