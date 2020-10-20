Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 14:03:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet

21/10/2020    13:00 GMT+7

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

The market is getting busier as the peak shopping season of the year is near and manufacturers have begun slashing prices.

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet

Sales agents are offering attractive preferences to attract people who want to buy cars before the 50 percent luxury tax reduction policy expires, slated for December 31, 2020.

VinFast, the Vietnamese manufacturer, is offering a price discount of VND25 million for the premium version from October 15 to October 31. In addition to the 50 percent registration tax reduction under current policy, car buyers can also enjoy the other 50 percent registration tax reduction offered by the manufacturer.

The price of a Mitsubishi Xpander has been eased by VND15 million, while Toyota Vios, which is a bestseller, has become VND25 million cheaper.

The prices of import models have also decreased. Subaru has slashed the selling prices of Forester. This is the first time the C-class SUV of Subaru has fallen to below VND900 million. The three Forester versions now have preferential prices of VND899 million, VND1.029 billion and VND1.179 billion.

BMW models have had sharp price cuts: VND800 million for X7, VND20 million for X5, VND160 million for X4, VND330 million for X3 and VND310 million for X2.

The prices of old versions of X6 and X1 have also been slashed to clear stock. The new model with notable discount is the 5-Series with a VND200 million cut for the 520i version.

 

In the more affordable segment, Suzuki’s models from old to newly launched, including Ertiga, XL7 and Ciaz, all have seen prices decrease.The sharpest decrease of VND42 million is offered to Ergita.

In order to clear inventories in the end-of-year sale season, car dealers are rushing to slash the prices of 2019 models. The last Mitsubishi Pajero Sport G 4x2 AT Premium 2019 are offered at the price discount of up to VND200 million, while Kia Sorento 2019 by VND100-130 million, and Ford Ranger 2019, called ‘pick-up King’ by VND100 million.

Phan Hoang from a Nissan sales agent in Hanoi said the price cuts are in all segments, from low to high-end models. In the past, price discounts were offered only to models with poor sales. But now, famous brands and bestsellers also have seen price decreases.

Vinh Nam, a car expert, thinks the market will not see a high growth rate this year as seen in previous years because of Covid-19. However, the decreases will be 15-20 percent only. 

Thuy Nga

Car prices expected to drop in August

Car prices expected to drop in August

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

 
 

Other News

.
Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry was on course for a strong recovery as more international fashion brands were valuing the country as an...

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The World Steel Construction JSC and Tan Phuoc Thinh Construction & Investment Joint Stock Company have signed a $10 million cooperation contract for the design - production - construction H&I-8 package of LSP Project implementation.

Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 