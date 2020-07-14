Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam

15/07/2020    15:00 GMT+7

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Under Decree 57 which took effect on July 10, the car part import tax was removed.

The vehicle registration tax has been cut by 50 percent, applied to applications from now to the end of 2020.

The government has allowed extension of the luxury tax payment deadline, applied to domestically made or assembled cars. The government has also proposed amending some provisions of the Special Consumption Tax Law to support domestic production.

With big incentives offered by new policies, some car manufacturers have begun resuming domestic assembling instead of continuing to import cars for domestic sale.

Honda CRV, Fortuner of Toyota and Xpander of Mitsubishi, the three best sellers of the crossover, SUV and MPV market segments, respectively, have been and will be assembled in Vietnam.

Previously, Honda and Toyota decided to stop assembling Honda CRV and Toyota Fortuner in Vietnam. Instead, they imported cars from Thailand and Indonesia for domestic sales to optimize the profit. The assembling in Vietnam was expected to be costly and uncompetitive.

All car markets in the world have seen a decline in recent months because of the pandemic. The automobile factories in Thailand, Indonesia and China face difficulties exporting products to the US and Europe.

However, the manufacturers have changed their production strategies, resuming assembling in Vietnam after attractive policies were set.

Nguyen Van Nam, an economist, agrees that automobile manufacturers are resuming assembling in Vietnam to enjoy the investment incentives, but thinks that the manufacturers also are considering long-term development strategies.

 

Meanwhile, Vietnam is a very promising market and has been growing fast, though it remains small.

Vietnam has signed the EVFTA, which means that manufacturers assembling cars in Vietnam will receive favorable conditions to export products to the EU and enjoy preferential tariffs.

Vietnam has succeeded in attracting foreign automobile manufacturers but it needs to take full advantage of the opportunity to develop the Vietnamese automobile industry.

Meanwhile, some analysts warn that once car manufacturers do not have to pay tax for car part imports, Vietnam will fail to encourage the manufacturers to use domestic products.

Vietnam imported up to 140,000 cars in 2019 worth a total 3.16 billion, up 84 percent on-year, with the majority from Indonesia and Thailand, according to Dan Tri.

Mai Lan

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

