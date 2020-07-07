Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 21:56:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut

08/07/2020    20:43 GMT+7

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

car sales rocket after registration fee cut
An auto assembly line at Truong Hai Auto Corporation at Chu Lai Open Economic Zone in Quang Nam Province. - VNA/VNS Photo

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to cut 50 per cent of registration fees for locally-manufactured and assembled cars till the end of this year. The reduction was proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to help local businesses recover production and trade as well as stimulating consumption of cars.

Cars currently have a registration fee of 12 per cent of the car value in Ha Noi, and 10 per cent in other cities and provinces nationwide.

Auto dealers said the number of car buyers had increased by some 20 per cent.

In the Vietnamese automobile market, locally-assembled cars are priced at the lowest from VND299 million (US$12,892) for Kia Morning and up to VND4.9 billion for Mercedes-Benz S 450 L Luxury.

For the cheapest Kia Morning priced at VND299 million, with a registration fee from 10 to 12 per cent, car buyers only need to pay VND14.95 million to 17.94 million, instead of VND29.9 million to 35.88 million as before.

For the best-selling cars in the Vietnamese auto market such as Toyota Vios priced from VND470 million to 570 million or Hyundai Accent with VND426 to 542 million, car buyers can save up to VND34.2 million due to the registration fee cut.

Luxury car production and assembly in the country with high prices will benefit the most. In Viet Nam, the only luxury car brand assembled in the country is Mercedes-Benz, with the most expensive model the S 450 L Luxury, priced from VND4.2 to VND4.9 billion. Registration fees were previously from VND420 million to VND596 million but now cost only from VND210 million to VND298 million.

Nguyen Thi Thuy, a car buyer in Ha Noi’s Hoang Mai District told Viet Nam News that she took advantage of the policy to buy a new car a few days ago.

“I planned to buy an old car due to a limited budget. However, I decided to buy a new one at the last minute thank to the registration fee reduction. I saved some VND40 million from the cut,” she added.

 

Some auto dealers in Ha Noi said the policy has been warming up the market after a long stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dinh Van Trong, director of Hyundai Dong Do, said the number of car transactions had increased by 30 to 40 per cent against the time of the height of the pandemic. Small cars with prices of VND500 to 600 million each had the highest sales. The market is receiving positive responses from the Government's stimulus policy while businesses also reduce the cost burden.

Nguyen Van Hau, a representative from Mazda Giai Phong, told Viet Nam News that their car sales increased from 42 in May to 120 in June (up 300 per cent) after the registration fee cut took effect. There were some 100 car buyers lodging deposits to buy cars before June 28 to enjoy the fee cut.

“We are offering VND40-80 million off depending on kinds of cars on registration fees for customers. After June 28, the number of signed contracts waiting for car delivery was still high. We still have 80 cars that have not been delivered to customers who reserved due to a lack of supply,” he said.

He added that car demand at his dealership was higher than the supply, making them roll back some promotional programmes which were applied during the COVID-19.

In areas neighbouring Ha Noi, car dealers' representatives also noted that the market for assembled cars had heated up, as opposed to imported cars. For example, Mitsubishi with six out of seven models imported cars, the number of transactions did not change significantly. Locally assembled car manufacturers had a sudden increase in the early days after the policy took effect.

Experts said car sales would continue to increase this month as many customers signed contracts before and would get their car later to enjoy the policy.

However, they said the registration fee cut only applies to domestically-assembled cars, so businesses need to balance their policies to avoid the situation of consumers turning their backs on local cars after the fee cut ends and waiting for imported ones. VIR

EuroCham proposes Gov’t to cut 50 per cent of registration fee for imported cars

EuroCham proposes Gov’t to cut 50 per cent of registration fee for imported cars

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply the 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.  

Prices of luxury cars from Europe will not go down immediately

Prices of luxury cars from Europe will not go down immediately

The import tariff on European car imports will be decreasing gradually by 7 percent per annum. It will take at least five years to see considerable price decreases.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

While Hanoi is making further improvements to call for fresh investment in development of industrial zones to pick up a new possible wave of investment shifts, the problem of how to efficiently absorb the capital must be taken into consideration.

Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Thousands of dismissed labourers at suppliers in Vietnam has exacerbated the floundering performance of major garment and footwear brands across the globe like Adidas, Nike, and Zara.

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid
Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.

State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The total State budget revenue was estimated to be at VND668,700 billion, equaling 44.2% of the anticipated amount by the end of June, marking a 10.5% drop over the same period last year and the lowest levels since 2013.

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges
Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

International expos postponed due to COVID-19

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19
E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 