Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

In the past, Hoang Thi Phuong Thuy used money for daily transactions. However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thuy has switched to Internet Banking and other online payments to reduce her contact with money.

Other than internet banking, a new wave of virtual payments including POS and e-wallets have attracted users. These contactless payments provide many benefits to people as they can provide safer and faster transactions.

Since the beginning of the year, transactions via POS machines in a number of supermarkets and trade centers in Ha Long City had increased by more than 50% compared to the same period last year./.VNA

