Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 11:13:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19

 
 
10/04/2020    11:07 GMT+7

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

In the past, Hoang Thi Phuong Thuy used money for daily transactions. However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thuy has switched to Internet Banking and other online payments to reduce her contact with money.

Other than internet banking, a new wave of virtual payments including POS and e-wallets have attracted users. These contactless payments provide many benefits to people as they can provide safer and faster transactions.

Since the beginning of the year, transactions via POS machines in a number of supermarkets and trade centers in Ha Long City had increased by more than 50% compared to the same period last year./.VNA

 
Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a resolution to boost cashless payments in the country.

Further fee reductions to promote cashless payments amid COVID-19

Further fee reductions to promote cashless payments amid COVID-19

The fees for fast interbank fund transfers will be cut for the second time this year to promote cashless payments amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) announced on March 16.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.

VN stock market has torrid time in March
VN stock market has torrid time in March
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 