Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:09:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN

 
 
21/05/2020    10:00 GMT+7

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

The Prime Minister has given instructions to quickly recover and develop domestic tourism, and prepare necessary conditions to resume international tourism once countries contain the epidemic.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN



Casino service and prize winning games are implemented at 43 large and small hotels, and integrated resorts with casinos. The market has been growing steadily year after year since the full legal framework was set up.

According to VAFIE, the market is twice as large as it was before the decree was promulgated.

However, the socio-economic efficiency of the business field is not commensurate with the advantages and potential it has. This is because it is considered a ‘sensitive’ field and there is still no consensus in attracting foreign investment in the field.

Casino and prize winning games are put under the control by the Ministry of Finance. However, the limited resources lead to tardiness in appraising and licensing services, adjusting operations, supervising and inspecting the services so as to discover problems timely.

Casino and prize winning games are put under the control by the Ministry of Finance. However, the limited resources lead to tardiness in appraising and licensing services, adjusting operations, supervising and inspecting the services so as to discover problems timely.

 


VAFIE, which learned international experience, especially in Australia and Singapore, the countries which use the legal framework effectively to reap benefits in the gambling industry while minimizing its harms, believes that Vietnam needs to improve the institutional mechanism and perfect the state management apparatus in this field.

Some reports say Vietnamese spend $3 billion a year on lotteries, $1 billion on games, and brings $1 billion abroad to gamble.

Meanwhile, Vietnam every year attracts tens of million of foreign travelers who come to enjoy the beautiful landscapes and many of them have demand for entertainment services at casinos.

There are two models for the state management agency in this field, either a
national council on prize winning games (Singapore’s model), or power to local authorities to license, manage and supervise the activities (Australia’s model).

In Vietnamese conditions, VAFIE believes the former model is the best for Vietnam.

All the six operational casinos in Vietnam are located in cities and provinces with developed tourism such as Hai Phong, Lao Cai and Da Nang. However, most of them mostly serve foreigners. Only Corona Casino Phu Quoc opens to Vietnamese.

The casinos have not been doing well in Vietnam. Corona Phu Quoc took a loss of VND604 billion in 2019, not to mention the loan interest. 

Kim Chi

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnam

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnam

The Royal International Corporation (RIC) which operates The Royal Casino Ha Long has just announced its financial report for 2019 with losses of over VND72 billion (US$3.2 million).

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

VN footwear companies unsure about the future
VN footwear companies unsure about the future
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion
Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts
Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 