Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/07/2020 18:18:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Caution vital for economic resurgence

13/07/2020    18:12 GMT+7

Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Nguyen Minh Cuong, principal country economist from the Asian Development Bank, talked about the country’s economic performance and prospects for this year.

1499 2 caution vital for economic resurgence

Nguyen Minh Cuong, principal country economist from the Asian Development Bank

What is your evaluation of the six-month growth rate, in the context of many nations worldwide expecting to suffer from below-zero growth?

The Asian Development Bank Outlook Supplementary (ADOS) forecasts the GDP growth of Vietnam for 2020 is 4.1 per cent, and the forecast will be updated in September. The ADOS’s growth forecast for developing Asia in 2020 is 0.1 per cent in 2020, 1.3 per cent for East Asia, -3 per cent for South Asia, and -2.7 per cent for Southeast Asia.

Against this backdrop, the 1.8 per cent growth of Vietnam in the first six months of the year is positive. Vietnam has encountered COVID-19 at a time when the economy was on a strong growth trajectory for almost four years, particularly in 2018 and 2019 when the country experienced stellar growth of 7 per cent and above. In 2019, the total trade reached $500 billion with $11 billion trade surplus.

Inflation was under control, and exchange rate was stable. The public debt to GDP ratio was tamed at 54.7 per cent. This strong growth impetus has helped cushioned the impact of the COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year, which saw growth at 3.8 per cent in the first quarter.

When the growth momentum was dying down in April due to restrictions, Vietnam’s successful containment of the COVID-19 allowed the lifting of social distancing at the end of April. This swiftly restored the domestic market, which has helped sustain growth momentum in the second quarter of 2020, though at a low level of 1.8 per cent.

Vietnam’s industrial production has resumed its momentum since May. Can that momentum keep on track in the second half of the year?

Industrial production contracted sharply in April and recovered some strength in May and June. However, the full recovery of the industry, particularly export-driven manufacturing, would largely depend on the external environment which is still deteriorating with no quick upturn in sight yet. Also, the impact of COVID-19 and the pace of recovery among subsectors of the industry vary.

While textiles fell sharply, production of phone accessories and food processing maintained strong growth, largely due to increasing demand for electronic devices as people began to increasingly work from home across the globe. Also, revived local consumption of food was seen in Vietnam after the lifting of social distancing regulations.

What will continue to be the economy’s key growth pillars into next year and why?

 

Vietnam needs to be cautious over any possible resurgence of COVID-19. The government has contained it well, but the risks still loom large given Vietnam’s high level of economic integration with other countries. Premature attempts to open the economy without prudent measures may result in the outbreak returning. Among others, there are two main growth drivers in 2020. Firstly, as the outbreak has been contained domestically, it has effectively revived the domestic market, a crucial factor maintaining growth in 2020. As soon as social distancing was lifted, retail sales climbed up 6.4 per cent in June on a monthly basis. Passenger transport soared by 13.4 per cent in June, reflecting the revived domestic tourism.

The local market would therefore help offset partly the gap from the weakening external market.

Secondly, the disbursement of VND700 trillion ($30.43 billion) of public investment would significantly support growth. In the first six months of 2020, VND153 trillion ($6.65 billion) has been disbursed. Public investment would have a multiplier impact on growth. It could support revival of construction industry, generating jobs and income, and providing liquidity to the market in the short-term, building the needed infrastructure to sustain growth in the medium and long term.

For 2021, Vietnam would gain from the reallocation of foreign direct investment and trade flows as well as the reconfiguration of the global and regional value chains. Concerns over future eruptions of value chains caused by unprecedented natural disasters and/or health pandemics, and increasing geopolitical uncertainties, have promoted multinational corporations to reconsider their business strategies.

What should be done for Vietnam to hit higher growth this year, at about 4 per cent as expected by the government?

To maintain growth in 2020, it is important to boost the government’s economic measures, especially the implementation of the fiscal support programme. Accelerated disbursement of the public investment is among the most crucial measures to uphold growth in 2020. Revived domestic market would also support growth.

Finally, it is important to identify an appropriate financing mechanism to support affected SMEs. The commercial banks have extended most of the possible measures to affected firms. However, the banks’ flexibility is constrained as they have to comply with required financial due diligence. A credit guarantee system for SMEs can therefore be considered. VIR

Thanh Dat

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

It will take time for economy to recover: expert

It will take time for economy to recover: expert

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

 
 

Other News

.
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts believe that Vietnam should follow a gradual opening roadmap instead of an immediate opening to protect its great achievements in fighting against Covid-19.

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As companies are about to release their second-quarter earnings reports, mixed performances will continue across sectors and keep the market struggling in the coming week.

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have slashed the deposit interest rates by 0.25-0.5 percent per annum as credit growth continues to be sluggish.

Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

With a scale of nearly US$180 billion and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 