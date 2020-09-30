Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/10/2020 09:12:18 (GMT +7)
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy

01/10/2020    09:09 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy hinh anh 1

The central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy (Photo: VNA)

From October 1, the refinancing interest rate will be cut to 4 percent per annum from 4.5 percent, while the rediscount interest rate will go down to 2.5 percent from 3 percent.

The overnight electronic interbank rate and rate of loans to offset capital shortage in clearance between the SBV and credit institutions will be lowered to 5 percent per annum from 5.5 percent.

The central bank also decided to cut the interest rate of bids of valuable papers through open market operations from 3 percent per annum to 2.5 percent.

Regarding the maximum interest rate for deposits in Vietnam dong (VND) by organisations and individuals at credit institutions and foreign bank branches, the SBV stipulates that the maximum interest rate applicable to demand deposits and those of less than one month is 0.2 percent per annum.

 

The maximum interest rate applicable to deposits with terms from one month to less than six months will fall to 4 percent per annum from 4.25 percent.

The maximum rate for deposits with terms of one month to less than six months at people’s credit funds and microfinance institutions will be cut to 4.5 percent per annum from 4.75 percent, while interest rates on deposits with a term of six months or more will be determined by credit institutions on the basis of market capital supply and demand.

Notably, loans to borrowers in a number of regulated fields and economic sectors have been cut to 4.5 percent per annum from 5 percent. The maximum short-term lending interest rate in VND at people’s credit funds and microfinance organisations for these capital needs is now down from 6 percent per annum to 5.5 percent.

According to the central bank, since early this year it has synchronously operated monetary policy tools to control inflation, stabilise the macro-economy and the monetary market, and reduce the market interest rate to support economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA

 
 

Other News

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The total amount of foreign investment poured into Vietnam this year to September 20 reached 21.2 billion USD, equivalent to 81.8 percent of the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

