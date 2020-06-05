Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 12:30:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox

 
 
07/06/2020    12:28 GMT+7

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

Search results for online lending apps. A regulatory sandbox for fintech was planned to be piloted from 2021. – Photo bizlive.vn

The seven sectors fintech would participate in within the sandbox were payment, credit, peer-to-peer lending, customer identification support, open application programming interface (open API), tech-based solutions and other banking support services, according to the draft decree which the central bank made public for comment this week.

The central bank said that there was a lack of a legal framework to regulate the operation of fintech companies in Viet Nam, which created risks such as financial exclusion, security and data breach, money laundering and financing of terrorism, high intermediary fee and lack of transparency.

Meanwhile, fintech is developing rapidly in Viet Nam.

The central bank said that the past three years saw a rapid increase in the number of fintech start-ups, from 40 in 2016 to more than 150 currently. Of them, 34 operate in payment, 40 in P2P lending while others provided banking support services without directly collecting fees on end-users.

More than 80 per cent of fintech companies in Viet Nam had operation related to banks.

The fintech sector also attracted significant attention of tech giants in Viet Nam like FPT, Viettel and VNPT through the foundation of fintech solution companies, investment funds and incubators to support fintech start-ups.

The central bank cited United Overseas Bank’s Fintech in Asean – From Start-up to Scale up Report 2019 that Viet Nam saw an investment inflow worth US$400 million into fintech last year, accounting for 36 per cent of the total investment poured in fintech in ASEAN and ranking second in ASEAN, only after Singapore.

 

The rapid scale-up and operation expansion of fintech companies could have negative impacts on the stability of the financial and banking system, the central bank stressed.

The participation of Uber and Grab in the transportation market of Viet Nam was an apparent lesson for the financial and banking sector about how to respond to the rapid development of technology, the central bank said.

It was necessary for Viet Nam to have a legal framework for the operation of fintech companies amid Industry 4.0 and the country’s rapid international integration, the central bank said, adding that if the management agency was not active in monitoring the development of fintech from the early stage, their out-of-control development might pose threats to financial and banking stabilities.

The central bank’s task was to promote innovations in the banking sector, at the same time, ensure the financial safety and stability and promote economic growth.

The central bank said that a regulatory sandbox would be suitable in the early stage before the issuance of the official legal framework.

The decree was expected to be submitted to the Government for approval this month.

The central bank planned to allow banks and fintech companies to apply for the participation in the sandbox from 2021 and the sandbox would be piloted in one or two years, depending on each field. – VNS

Regulatory sandbox: the key to fintech success

Regulatory sandbox: the key to fintech success

The Vietnamese fintech startup ecosystem is now home to more than 150 companies and brands, covering a broad range of services from digital payments and alternative finance to wealth management and blockchain.  

 
 

Other News

.
Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

Facilitating further PPP engagement
Facilitating further PPP engagement
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The new draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is being discussed at the National Assembly, and set to be voted on June 18 which also specifies PPP-based investment in the country’s power grids and power plants.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi to hold investment-development cooperation conference

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung warned that many Vietnam businesses may fall into foreign hands because of the pandemic.

Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Businesses in the leather and footwear industry await the ratification of the EVFTA to cash in on the enormous tax incentives coming with the landmark deal.

Apt rules needed for tourism properties
Apt rules needed for tourism properties
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Despite second home and holiday property being assessed as a top-quality segment for both investors and developers, disputes remain due to the lack of a legal framework.

Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed reducing the road maintenance fees by 15 per cent and making business conditions for transport enterprises easier to help them overcome financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The economy won’t successfully grow if money is only poured into the pockets of a few people, while the majority of people face difficulties and have to live in a polluted environment, experts say.

Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Transactions via mobile devices recorded a year-on-year surge of 198% in volume and 210% in value last year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 