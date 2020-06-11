Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN central bank’s VND16 trillion aid receives lackluster response from employers

 
 
12/06/2020    15:54 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 

but no employers have accessed the funds so far due to stringent requirements, stated the Nguoi Lao Dong Online website.

A bank teller counts Vietnamese dong banknotes. SBV has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support pandemic-hit enterprises, but no employers have accessed the funds so far due to stringent requirements - PHOTO: THANH HOA

Nguyen Thi Hong, deputy governor of the central bank, noted that of the State’s Covid-19 relief package worth VND62 trillion, the SBV transferred VND16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, so employers can borrow non-collateral loans with a zero interest rate to pay the salaries of employees who have been furloughed due to the pandemic.

The central bank then issued Circular 05 to speed up the disbursement of the financial aid, which took effect on May 7. However, no enterprises have taken out loans from the program, as they cannot provide the necessary papers to prove their situation and financial needs.

The SBV has arranged money and will take charge of disbursement and debt recovery, while other departments will check the other procedures, said a leader of the central bank’s HCMC branch.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has yet to receive any applications. Before disbursement, the bank only checks the bad debt situation of the employers after the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs approves their application.

Nguyen Van An, deputy director of Danang City’s Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said many local employers had failed to pay the salaries of their staff after the Covid-19 pandemic, but shunned the aid due to the low credit limit and time consuming procedures.

Employers qualifying for the program must pay 50% of the basic wage in advance and they can take out loans at just 50% (less than VND2 million) for each staff member. For instance, a company with 100 workers can borrow only VND200 million. Therefore, many firms have shifted to other credit sources, An explained.

Moreover, the Can Tho City branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has not received any applications so far, as enterprises fail to meet lending requirements. Borrowers are required to have 20% to 30% of staff participating in compulsory social insurance, but they cannot afford the insurance for a long time, said Huynh Van Thuan, director of the branch. SGT

Bailout package reaches people in need

Bailout package reaches people in need

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

 
Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million

Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million

The People’s Council of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh approved a tourism promotion incentive for 2020 worth about 200 billion VND (nearly 8.6 million USD), during a meeting on May 14.

 
 

Signs of economic growth recovery
Signs of economic growth recovery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

One month after the easing of social distancing measures, many economic sectors have prospered, while some others have shortened their steps of decline. 

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementation
Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementation
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum
Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s efforts to accelerate public investment have gained strong momentum, laying firm groundwork for the country to boost economic growth.

Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020
Vietnam and Southeast Asia to rebound in 2021 after muted first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Most Southeast Asian economies were in the doldrums in the first half due to COVID-19 but are expected to spring back in 2021 by ICAEW.

Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam's seafood exports to EU
Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam's pork price
Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Pathway to revamp legal corridor to promote digital banking

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite the epidemic, the Vietnamese retail market in Q1 saw positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services.

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Supporting industries at a crossroads
Supporting industries at a crossroads
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The foreign capital inflow into Vietnam will help local enterprises expand their production, but the opportunity can only be grabbed by capable enterprises.

Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many fruit farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered losses this year due to crop failure caused by drought and saltwater intrusion and lower demand for fruits.

Gov't proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
Gov’t proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Authorized by the prime minister, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on June 11 submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly (NA) to offer a 30% corporate income tax cut for small businesses and cooperatives in 2020.

Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Australia’s Anti-dumping Commission has initiated an investigation into alleged dumping and subsidisation on painted steel trapping exported to Australia from China and Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm's tungsten business
Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

The Masan Tungsten Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Masan Resources Corporation (MSR), has completed the legal steps to acquire the tungsten business of Germany’s H.C. Starck Group GmbH, according to the corporation.

Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US's preferred partner
Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to grab opportunities to reduce its trade surplus with the US.

International media laud Vietnam's potential for economic recovery
International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

