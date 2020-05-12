Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales

 
 
14/05/2020    20:00 GMT+7

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), China's harvest of litchi begins in April and ends in August. Seventy percent of litchis of the main group this year will be harvested from mid-June to July end, nearly the same time as Vietnam’s litchi crop.

Thanks to favorable weather conditions, China is expecting a plentiful supply.

Vietnamese farmers have been warned that they will meet difficulties when exporting products across the border gates because of China’s measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong, visiting the Bac Giang litchi production metropolis in late April, said this year’s litchi crop would be affected by unfavorable weather conditions which may affect product quality, and the epidemic which has caused supply interruption.

As for the Japanese market, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in its dispatch to the Hai Duong and Bac Giang provincial industry and trade departments, said that MAFF (the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries) cannot send officers to Vietnam to examine and recognize the fresh litchi disinfection system for export. 

Besides China, the largest market, Vietnam’s litchis are also present in Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, and choosy markets like the US, EU, Australia and Japan. In 2019, Vietnam exported 100,000 tons of fresh litchis.

This means that Vietnam has no opportunity to export fresh litchis to Japan this year.

 

Besides China, the largest market, Vietnam’s litchis are also present in Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, and choosy markets like the US, EU, Australia and Japan. In 2019, Vietnam exported 100,000 tons of fresh litchis.

According to the Hai Duong agriculture department, there are 9,750 hectares of litchi growing area in the province, expected to provide 45,000 tons of litchis this year, or 20,000 tons higher than 2019. The litchis of the main crop will be harvested on June 1-20.

Hai Duong province’s leaders said many businesses have signed contracts to buy litchis but fear sales will be slow because of China. China consumes 40 percent of Hai Duong’s litchi output.

They have asked MARD to work with Chinese agencies to clear the way for Hai Duong’s farmers to export litchis to China. The requirements set by China on packaging and labeling will be explained to farmers and enterprises soon for preparation.

As for Bac Giang, the province expects to have 160,000 tons of litchis this year, or 10,000 tons higher than 2019. Bac Giang’s chair Duong Van Thai said the province is seeking to expand markets while paying appropriate attention to the domestic market.

“The domestic market, with about 100 million people, is a potential market. If Bac Giang can fully exploit the market, it won’t have to worry about the consumption of litchis,” Thai said. 

Tam An

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.  

 
 

