China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

 
 
15/04/2020    00:32 GMT+7

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

Notice in McDonald's restaurant saying

 McDonald's said it closed the restaurant when it found out about the notice
 

McDonald's in China has apologised after a branch in the industrial city of Guangzhou barred black people from entering.

A video shared on social media showed a notice that read: “We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant."

McDonald's said that when it found out about the notice it temporarily closed the restaurant.

Tensions have been running high between Africans and local people in the city.

Last week, hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumours that coronavirus was spreading among African people, community leaders told the BBC. 

Guangzhou is a hub for African traders buying and selling goods and is home to one of China’s largest African communities.

The Guangdong provincial government has responded to concerns about discrimination by calling China and Africa good friends, partners and brothers.

It said it attached "great importance to some African countries' concerns and is working promptly to improve" its way of operating.

McDonald's also responded, saying the ban on black people was “not representative of our inclusive values”.

“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorised communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant.”

 

The restaurant added that it had conducted “diversity and inclusion” training in the branch.

Many Africans feel less welcome

By Danny Vincent, BBC News, Hong Kong

Africans in Guangzhou say that they have been facing more than a week of discrimination.

Health workers have reportedly gone door-to-door testing Africans for coronavirus, many say regardless of whether they show any symptoms, have travelled, or have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.

Community leaders say that hundreds were forced out of their homes and hotel rooms and into quarantine. Video has emerged online of African people sleeping on the streets, in hotel lobbies, under bridges and outside police stations.

The video filmed inside McDonald's sparked anger both inside and outside China.

The African community in Guangzhou has been dwindling in recent years. There were once thought to be hundreds of thousands from the continent conducting business in the city, but today the number has fallen to just thousands.

Many feel that their communities have been the target of discriminatory measures. Restrictions to visas have made many I have spoken to feel less welcome. Some feel that the coronavirus is being used as an excuse to target businessmen who overstay their visas. BBC

 
 

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

