Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 08:56:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce

05/07/2020    07:28 GMT+7

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers, and, in the past, local newspapers also reported the first shipments of litchis to Japan and the US, and the first shipments of dragon fruit to the US and Australia.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce



But it appears that the export of hundreds of thousand of tons of fruits to China doesn’t matter because fruits have been exported to China for many years and it is not "new" news.

Only when troubles occur with the Chinese market, which makes it impossible to export fruits to China and leads to an oversupply, will local newspapers publish stories about the market.

Nguyen Van Nam, former director of the Trade Research Institute, said Vietnam needs to diversify markets to disperse risks.

Vietnam’s products can satisfy requirements in quality, design and packing and can be accepted by many markets.

Experts and government officials have called on Vietnamese businesses to diversify markets because China is an unstable market.

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers, and, in the past, local newspapers also reported the first shipments of litchis to Japan and the US, and the first shipments of dragon fruit to the US and Australia.
 

Changeable policies, epidemics and troubles at border gates can lead to stagnation in Vietnam’s exports across border gates, affecting Vietnamese exporters.


However, Nam believes that in the long term, China will remain a big market for Vietnam.

He said Vietnamese exporters need to study the Chinese market to better understand it. The vast market doesn’t set overly high requirements and it regularly imports products in large quantities.

“Even the US and Europe want to sell products to China, let alone Vietnam, which is right next to the country,” Nam said when asked if Vietnamese exporters should restrict exports to China because of existing problems.

“It would be foolish to miss such a vast market,” he said.

Nam went on to point out that Vietnamese businesses mostly sell farm produce to Chinese provinces near the border with Vietnam. They could get higher profits if they export products through official channels, targeting choosier consumers.

“Once Vietnam’s products enter the Japanese, European and American markets, they can be easily sold to China through official channels,” he said. “Exporting through official channels, Vietnamese businesses won’t meet troubles with cross-border trade."

Businesses need to both exploit the Chinese market and diversify markets, Nam said. Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group is an example. It exports bananas to Japan, South Korea and Singapore, while China buys 70-80 percent of its exports.

Thanh Mai

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

Drugmakers fight to attain approval
Drugmakers fight to attain approval
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Chubb Life Vietnam has been recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” by HR Asia, the continent’s leading publication for Human Resources professionals.

Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 