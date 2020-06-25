Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 16:16:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued

 
 
25/06/2020    15:02 GMT+7

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The circular about rules of origin in the European Union - Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement was issued. — Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

The circular would come into force on August 1, also the day the trade deal would take effect.

With five chapters and 42 articles, the circular would be an important legal basis for granting certificates of origin (C/O) for goods exported to the EU to enjoy preferential tarifss provided by the trade deal.

The early issuance of the circular on rules of origin, just a week after the National Assembly approved the trade deal, was part of the ministry’s action plan to improve the domestic legal framewrk to implement the EVFTA.

Under the circular, Vietnamese goods exported to the EU would be granted C/O form EUR.1. The granting would be provided by agencies and organisations authorised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Compared to other trade deals to which Viet Nam is a member, the EVFTA’s rules of origins had more new and complicated points.

 

According to the Import-Export Department, the circular was necessary for Vietnamese firms to be able to take advantage of preferential tariffs from the first days the trade deal comes into force.

The ministry urged enterprises to study rules of origin carefully to have a proper understanding so as not to be confused.

The ministry would increase dissemination of the circular to the business community as well as State management agencies.

After eight years of negotiation, the EVFTA was signd on June 30, 2019 in Ha Noi. The European Council passed the trade deal on March 30 and the Viet Nam National Assembly approved the trade deal on June 8. — VNS

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.  

 
 

Other News

.
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has asked for permission to become involved in the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines after Covid-19 and become a shareholder of the corporation.

Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will, for the first time, apply revenue risk allocation for public-private partnership initiatives from early 2021, but the application will be restricted to certain projects to ensure bankability.

Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
Reigniting private sector interest in renewables
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reached new heights in renewable development over the years thanks to feed-in tariffs, however, it now faces challenges in spurring on clean energy for sustainable development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam ICTComm 2020 slated for September

Thai billionaires experiencing tough days in Vietnam
Thai billionaires experiencing tough days in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The completion of M&A deals with Thai investors has been followed by a succession of tough days in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead
Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.

National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite massive difficulties hitting the economy, the National Assembly has decided not to adjust socio-economic goals for 2020, especially the growth rate, saying efforts would be made to attempt to realise them.

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

More food products have been bought online since the COVID-19 outbreak, online sellers have said.

Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Because of unprecedented difficulties, Thailand may be outstripped by Vietnam in rice exports this year, but this may only be for the short term.

Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Under the management of Masan, hundreds of VinMart+ convenience stores will be closed this year.

Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

With its long coastline, Vietnam has immense potential to develop its maritime economy. However, a multitude of issues related to pollution and waste need careful handling.

Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 