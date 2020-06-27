Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 23:11:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes

 
 
27/06/2020    22:06 GMT+7

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes

Coca-Cola said its decision did not mean it was joining the #StopHateforProfit campaign

Image copyrightEPA


Coca-Cola will suspend advertising on social media globally for at least 30 days, as pressure builds on platforms to crack down on hate speech.

"There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media," the drinks maker's chairman and CEO James Quincey said.

He demanded "greater accountability and transparency" from social media firms.

It came after Facebook said it would label potentially harmful or misleading posts left up for their news value.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would also ban advertising containing claims "that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status" are a threat to others. 

The organisers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which accuses Facebook of not doing enough to stop hate speech and disinformation, said the "small number of small changes" would not "make a dent in the problem".

More than 90 companies have paused advertising in support of #StopHateforProfit.

As a result of the boycott, shares in Facebook fell 8.3% on Friday, eliminating $56bn (£45bn) from the company's market value and knocking $7.2bn off Mr Zuckerberg's personal net worth, Bloomberg reported. As a result of the loss, Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault replaced the Facebook founder as the world's third richest individual.

 

Coca-Cola told CNBC its advertising suspension did not mean it was joining the campaign, despite being listed as a "participating business".

Mr Quincey said the company would use the global "social media platform pause" to "reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed".

Clothes maker Levi Strauss & Co also said it would be pausing advertising on Facebook following Mr Zuckerberg's announcement. Unlike Coca-Cola, it accused the social media firm of not going far enough.

"We are asking Facebook to commit to decisive change," CMO Jen Say said.

"We want to see meaningful progress towards ending the amplification of misinformation and hate speech and better addressing of political advertisements and content that contributes to voter suppression. While we appreciate that Facebook announced some steps in this direction today - it's simply not enough."

The #StopHateforProfit coalition - which includes the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) - said none of the changes would be vetted or verified.

"We have been down this road before with Facebook. They have made apologies in the past. They have taken meagre steps after each catastrophe where their platform played a part. But this has to end now," it added.

The campaign called on Mr Zuckerberg to take further steps, including establishing permanent civil rights infrastructure within his company; submitting to independent audits of identity-based hate and misinformation; finding and removing public and private groups publishing such content; and creating expert teams to review complaints. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to revise tax and land policies for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to ensure a level playing field for businesses.

Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The airline says the collapse in billions of dollars of travel revenue means it has "little choice".

Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Once a huge camera-maker, it is looking to carve off that part of its business and focus elsewhere.

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 