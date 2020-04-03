Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 15:04:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry

 
 
03/04/2020    14:39 GMT+7

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

PetroVietnam has yet to commit to any spending cuts. — Photo PVN

Viet Nam’s crude oil and natural gas production face risks in light of a double-whammy of the global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due to the continued spread of COVID-19, according to Fitch Solutions.

This has triggered widespread reactions from across the globe as oil and gas firms announced significant capex cuts, reduced output targets and other cost-cutting measures in order to ride out the downturn.

Viet Nam’s State-owned oil producer PetroVietnam (PVN) has yet to commit to any spending cuts. However, PVN did concede through an official statement that its 2020 revenue was likely to be halved due to the drop-off in crude and losses incurred from some ongoing projects. PVN is also believed to have ordered its subsidiaries to prepare business scenarios for different oil price levels as it contemplates the likelihood of a protracted downturn in prices.

“Such a scenario would be highly negative for PVN’s upstream portfolio, which mostly comprises of joint-ventures with foreign entities in offshore and mature producing areas. According to industry sources, PVN’s breakeven cost per barrel is believed to be in the region of US$51 per barrel, far above the $36.3 per barrel averaged in March and also above the $43 per barrel that Brent is expected to average in 2020, according to our forecast. This risks most of the PVN’s existing output and informs our expectation for overall crude oil and natural gas production in Viet Nam to suffer year-on-year declines of 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, in 2020,” Fitch said.

Capital spending cuts and final investment decision delays appear inevitable, as upstream operators come to grips with a lower oil price environment and sluggish demand, it said.

 

According to Fitch, many of Viet Nam’s largest oil and gas fields have large foreign ownership. For many of these firms, upstream plays in higher-risk emerging markets such as Viet Nam are outside of their core portfolio, and as such, budgeted spending in Viet Nam has the potential to be among the first to go in the event of any capex cuts.

In addition to changes in upstream outlook, Fitch has also revised down demand growth projections for Viet Nam to reflect reduced demand in light of COVID-19.

“We now expect refined fuels consumption to contract by 1 per cent in 2020, down from the previous forecast for 3 per cent expansion. The severity of reported COVID-19 spread in Viet Nam has been moderate relative to larger regional peers, although this has proven insufficient to prevent a precipitation in domestic demand.” — VNS

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietcombank’s completion of the sale of shares to foreign investors in early 2019 and BIDV’s action in late 2019 are expected to help attract foreign banks to Vietnam.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Could Covid-19 permanently change how the global economy works?

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 