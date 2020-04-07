Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 22:24:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19

 
 
07/04/2020    21:17 GMT+7

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19

Staff at Hoang Lai Group process seafood products. Seafood was reported to have the highest demand for cold storage. — Photo courtesy of Hoang Lai Group

Food accounts for about 80 per cent of cold storage demand in Viet Nam, according to data.

However, that figure is rising as the F&B industry suffers and food export orders are cancelled.

From mid-March, the demand for cold storage has been rising in Ha Noi. According to Tan Bac Nam Cold Storage Firm, demand doubled last month. A representative from the firm said many restaurants had closed and needed to put their stocks in cold storage.

Meanwhile, the owner of a 3,000-tonne cold storage facility in HCM City said his unit was full until the end of April so he could not receive any more goods despite the demand.

Seafood was reported to have the highest demand for cold storage.

According to the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), 20 to 40 per cent of seafood exports orders had been delayed, while 20 to 30 per cent had been cancelled.

VASEP General Secretary Truong Dinh Hoe said that due to the prolonged pandemic, seafood enterprises were in serious shortage of cold storage, forcing them to cut purchases of fresh produce.

Hoe also said it would be difficult for Viet Nam to find new markets once consumption resumed after the pandemic.

VASEP has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to propose to the Government and State Bank incentive policies to support local enterprises to build cold storage facilities.

 

This would include zero interest loans for the first two years and a 50 per cent interest rate reduction for the next four years for long-term loans to build cold storage units with a minimum capacity of 5,000 pallets.

It also asked for a 50 per cent reduction of corporate income tax for the first two years for cold storage businesses.

Opportunities for cold storage industry

In these circumstances, real estate research firm CBRE Viet Nam told local media the lack of cold storage units was an opportunity for the industry. The growth of online sales and multi-channel retail could be an advantage for firms with cold storage units near metropolitan areas.

According to a report by FiinGroup, an integrated service provider of financial data, business information, industry research and other premium services, the total capacity of cold storage in Vietnam stood at 600,234 pallets in 2018.

The firm also said due to rising demand for cold storage, many providers are expected to expand.

Earlier, Ken Research, a global publisher of market intelligence, reported that from 2016-21, the Viet Nam Cold Chain Industry was estimated to register a positive CAGR of 10.4 per cent thanks to the growing number of supermarkets and seafood exporters.

Ken Research estimated the local cold chain market would reach US$1.8 billion next year. — VNS

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Singaporean firm F&N Dairy Investment Pte Ltd has filed an offer to purchase more than 17.4 million shares in domestic dairy producer Vinamilk (HoSE: VNM).

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 