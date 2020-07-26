Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 14:03:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Competitive power market still afar

27/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

However, power consumers in Vietnam have no basis for assessment as there is only one electricity supplier in the market.

Competitive power market still afar
When many electricity suppliers are available at the same time, competition will allow consumers to make a choice easily - PHOTO: THANH HOA


 With the Politburo’s Resolution 55-NQ/TW dated February 11, 2020 on the direction for the strategy for national energy development to 2030 with a vision to 2045, consumers are expecting to have a dynamic electricity market as is the case of the telecom market.

According to a draft by the Electricity Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the competitive power retail market will start in 2021, with priority for big consumers first, those who are supplied power through the 110kV line. The expansion of the market, but with conditions, mainly for power retail to daily activities, will be carried out after 2025.

Still distant

According to the Prime Minister’s Decision 63/2013/QD-TTg dated November 8, 2015, the road map for the establishment and development of the electricity market will cover three stages, including the competitive electricity generation market, the competitive electricity wholesale market and the competitive electricity retail market. The competitive electricity wholesale market has been developed for nearly two years, while the competitive electricity retail market, which is in the preparatory phase, is expected to start next year.

In general, two stages of the road map have been executed. However, it is not known when the last stage, the competitive electricity retail market, will reach consumers who are households and businesses, as this stage comprises four steps: The preparatory step (2020-2021), the participation of big consumers in the electricity wholesale market (2021-2023), the selection of electricity retailers by big consumers (2023-2025) and the expansion of the electricity retail market (after 2025) with priority for big consumers.

Under the consumer classification by the electricity sector, there are four groups of consumers— including production, administration, daily activities and business. Consumers in the production group makes up the largest share, about 60%, with the lowest average price. The group of consumers for daily activities (households) accounts for only 30% of the total power consumption.

Like in many other countries, the number of outlets of household consumers is many times as much as that of consumers in the production group though their power consumption is lower. For example, power consumption for daily activities accounts for 35% of total power consumption in France but makes up 86.6% of the number of outlets. Therefore, the installation of new generation power meters takes up more time and resources.

More options for consumers

 

On the supply side, the electricity market has three main components—namely electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Except for transmission, with its own features of no competition due to natural monopoly, the two other components have been proven to get more effective with competition.

The shortcoming of the electricity retail market in Vietnam is the selection of power distributors by household consumers. Considering the proposal of the Electricity Regulatory Authority that the priority of selection is given first to big consumers who are producers while household consumers must wait until after 2025, it is not known when this group of consumers can get this option.

When the system of competitive electricity distributors is established, the market principle will force those distributors to compete in prices, quality and customer service, and the end-users will benefit. With prices, for example, distributors will have to make clear the pricing structure, such as the percentages of the price of production of one kWh, the transmission cost (which must be offered through bidding for using the State infrastructure), taxes and fees.

When many electricity suppliers are available at the same time, competition will allow consumers to make a choice easily. In France, there are 30 distributors of power for daily activities among 43 power distribution firms nationwide after the electricity market was opened in July 1, 2007. Consumers can make comparison and selection for their own needs, and make changes easily with some movements online or via phone calls. They can consider prices, quality and customer service. With prices, they can even weigh between the fixed prices over 1-4 years and the market prices, as there are differences between fixed prices (for monthly subscribers) and consumption based prices. 

To better serve customers, power distribution companies have installed the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) so that consumers do not have to worry about the accuracy of the power meters. In addition, they allow consumers to make even monthly payments in a year, which means that the same payment is made for every month, and the surplus or deficit is calculated at the year’s end to help customers better manage their expenditures based on their consumption history. The distribution companies also often give advice on economical, effective power consumption, providing customers comparisons for power consumption between them and households of the same size and housing area so that they could know whether they are wasting power.

The road map which allows consumers to make more choices of power for daily activities in Vietnam is available, but it may be a long time to exercise this right as planned, and it’s also uncertain whether the plan can be carried out well. Vietnam has an advantage in solar power. If the Government has support for conversion to renewable energy as many countries do, households should think of installing solar panels for their own use. SGT

Khanh Binh

Ministry considers common retail power price

Ministry considers common retail power price

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.  

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector

A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 