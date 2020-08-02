Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/08/2020 16:58:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

02/08/2020    16:51 GMT+7

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
Condotel projects are mostly located in localities with tourism strengths. — Photo bnews.vn


 Statistics from the HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) showed the country now has some 82,900 condotels with a total investment of VND100 trillion (US$4.3 billion), mostly located in localities with strong tourism markets like Ha Noi, HCM City, Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

However, after five years of rapid growth, the condotel market now has a large inventory.

Figures from real estate distributor DKRA Vietnam Company revealed big cities in Viet Nam are short of apartments while the absorption rate of condotels is low.

Nearly 5,000 condotels from the central province of Thua Thien - Hue to Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province have not been sold. In the second quarter of the year alone, the market had 158 new condotels from two projects on offer, but only 31 were sold, equivalent to 1 per cent in the same period last year.

This meant purchasing power in the condotel market is at a very low rate, to the point of nearly being frozen. Even in localities which used to lead the market such as Binh Thuan, Phu Quoc and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, sales of condotels have also been very low at 30 per cent, 17 per cent and 4 per cent of the total estate transactions in the first half of the year.

Nguyen Hoang, Director of the R&D Department of DKRA Vietnam, said the tourism property segment had been almost hibernating due to previous development consequences and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a change in conditions, this segment would remain hibernating for a long time.

According to HoREA, the strong development of condotel projects and resort real estate over the past 10 years has met the surging need of the tourism with the growth of tourist arrivals in recent years, up to about 30 per cent a year for domestic tourists and about 15 per cent a year for international tourists. In 2019, the country's tourism industry served more than 85 million domestic tourists and some 18 million international tourists.

There was a rapid development of condotel projects in recent years but with a lack of transparency, stability and sustainability, leading to “oversupply” in the segment, HoREA said.

Many investors have been mobilising capital and selling condotels to be built in the future to customers and secondary investors, while the Government has not completed a legal framework for this type of real estate.

However, to attract customers, investors often offer high profits, up to 10-12 per cent a year, even up to 15 per cent for 8-12 years, pushing risks onto customers.

The tourism estate segment has not only faced difficulties of oversupply, an unclear legal framework and profits of investors not being guaranteed, it has been also hit by the pandemic. After showing signs of recovering in recent months, COVID-19 has recurred in some localities, especially in the major tourism market of Da Nang. This showed the tourism real estate market would likely continue to struggle.

 

According to the latest Savills Vietnam market report, the real estate market for the first six months of this year has seen the worst performance ever due to the pandemic. Room occupancy had fallen to 32 per cent while room prices fell 13 per cent year-on-year to US$74 per room per night. The 5-star segment has been most heavily affected by its dependence on international visitors.

According to the HCM City Department of Tourism, the number of international visitors in the city in the first half of the year fell by 69 per cent to 1.3 million.

Legal framework needed

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Earlier, some localities like Da Nang City and Ba Ria Vung Tau Province proposed changing land use purposes and issuing certificates of ownership for condotels, gradually legalising them into residential apartments.

Le Hoang Chau, HoREA’s chairman agreed with the ministry, saying if the Government allowed the conversion of condotels to residential apartments, infrastructure planning would be destroyed.

This would also increase the pressure on urban infrastructure systems, especially to reduce the value of the whole area planned for tourism development, business services, trade as well as sustainable revenue sources for the Government, Chau said.

He added that planning and adjustment had been strictly and synchronously stipulated in the Planning Law, the Land Law, the Construction Law, and the Urban Planning Law. However, in practice, there are areas that had been planned for tourism development but were no longer suitable, so they could be considered for adjusting land use purposes.

However, the planning adjustment must comply with the law and be based on a scientific and practical basis as well as undergoing a strict approval process.

Deputy head of the Department of Housing Management and Real Estate Market under the Ministry of Construction, Nguyen Manh Khoi said the ministry received many proposals from property developers to converse condotels into residential apartments.

Lawyer Nguyen Duc Hong Son said the concern of the Ministry of Public Security in granting certificates to condotel and officetels was completely grounded as land for construction of such projects is commercial and service land, not residential.

At this time, the only way forward would be to wait for the completion of the legal framework to adjust the type of tourist apartment. This means buyers would be assured their rights are protected and they aren't hurt by a lack of transparency, he added.. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Reality and vision for industrial zones
Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 