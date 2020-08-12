Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 12:55:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’

16/08/2020    11:55 GMT+7

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

While resorts, hotels, homestays and bungalows are well known, farmstays have become a choice for realtors in recent days.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’



Farmstays developed in Italy in 1980 and later appeared in North America, Australia and Asia.

However, in Vietnam, the new tourism type is different from the original model.

A farmstay is understood as a ‘hybrid’ product between ‘farm’ and ‘homestay’. Realtors buy agricultural land to develop garden houses to attract tourists.

As more and more investors have shown interest in the model, analysts believe that a big real estate trading wave will kick off.

Searches on Google show tens of thousand of results that introduce farmstay projects calling for cooperation. A lot of sellers commit to high profits to lure more investors.

Lam Dong Farmstay, covering an area of 280 hectares in Loc Phu commune in Bao Lam district in Lam Dong province, is the best known among investors.

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

 The owner offered a very attractive selling price of VND370 million for 5,000 square meters of land.

 

Buyers have the right to own the land or transfer to third parties if they want. The owner can provide investment registration certificate, land use right certificate for 50-year use and other necessary documents.


Thoi Bao Kinh Te Saigon’s reporters, after contacting the seller, found that there are a lot of legal risks. The land use right certificate (red book) clearly shows that the land is productive forestland, while the investment license says the land is allocated to Dai Hai JSC to protect the forests and organize hi-technology agricultural production. The project must not be used for ecotourism development.

Analysts have warned investors to be cautious about the investments, saying that investors may ‘follow the same path of doom’ like condotel investors.

Farmstay projects put on sale can be found in many localities, from the north to the south, including Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan, Gia Lai and Long An. The common feature of the projects is that the owners promise very high profits.

Analysts believe that the high profits of 8-12 percent promised by sellers are not feasible in the real estate sector.

Farmstays appeared in the market in recent years as a part of the ecological resort real estate movement. This is a second-home trend which has been growing rapidly recently. However, it is a new product and profitability remains a big question.

Translated by Thanh Mai 

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.  

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.  

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Trade ministry proposes same price for power consumption

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Automobile sales down in first seven months

Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

As exports have been stagnant because of the pandemic, catfish companies are experiencing tough days, anticipating big losses in 2020, reported CafeF.

Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

 Local producers must prepare to meet the requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to participate in the global supply chains, a top official has said.

India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In search of access to EFTA markets
In search of access to EFTA markets
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has been in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) since 2012. 

How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As Vietnam is grappling with the continued impacts of COVID-19, many companies are preparing plans to sail through the tough times.

Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 