01/07/2020
Construction materials industry faces challenges

 
 
01/07/2020

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Construction materials industry faces challenges
Thai Duy Sam.

How do you assess the achievements of the construction materials industry in recent years?

The construction materials industry started to develop strongly after the renewal period and it is capable of meeting the needs of both domestic and international construction materials markets.

As a result, Vietnam has switched from a country that imported most of its construction products to one that exports them as its capacity production has a surplus of between 10 and 30 per cent for exports.

Construction products such as tiles and sanitary porcelain have been exported to nearly 40 countries around the world. The export value of main construction material products reaches billions of dollars per year such as cement, ceramic tiles, sanitary porcelain and glass.

What limitations does the industry have?

The first limitation is production technology. Although there has been a policy of eliminating obsolete and backward technologies and investing in advanced technologies, in some areas, small-scale production facilities are unable to afford modern equipment.

Traditional brick kilns, which still exist in some areas despite their threat to the environment and people’s health, are an example. Small-scale and semi-automated production chains still account for 33 per cent of the cement industry.

Environmental protection is still inadequate as the use of coal accounts for a high proportion in the production of construction materials. Some small-scale production facilities have sub-standard environmental protection equipment.

 

In addition, the management responsibilities of agencies in environmental protection in many localities has not been implemented strictly.

What are the solutions to overcome these limitations?

I believe investment to renovate science and technology activities of enterprises should be the priority.

Training human resources to become skilled and qualified workers is necessary to meet the requirements of developing construction materials in the future.

The most important factor is to perform market research accurately and comprehensively in both domestic and international markets for each type of construction material product. Green and eco-friendly products must be prioritised.

This will help businesses chalk out their plan to produce, trade and invest in technology to achieve the highest efficiency and avoid causing waste of natural resources and capital of businesses due to spontaneous investment.  VNS/KTDT

Viglacera Platinum – The pioneer with “Proudly Made in Vietnam” brand

“Proudly made in Vietnam” is the message crafted in every product of Viglacera PLATINUM and in its pioneering mission to build brand advocacy on a scale beyond Vietnam with high value products in the construction and building material industry.

Building material producers worried because of new regulation

China, which can churn out 2 billion tons of cement a year, is trying to restrict cement production domestically, which means a big opportunity for Vietnam to boost exports to the market. 

 
 

Other News

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

More and more cheap cars will flood the Vietnamese market in upcoming months as automobile manufacturers in Thailand and Indonesia have urged their governments to apply measures to boost car exports.

Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Strong development of the night economy, including prize-winning games businesses, could help Vietnam’s tourism compete with regional peers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 30
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

HCMC hotels suffer despite big discounts

Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnamese seafood producers are developing their material in a sustainable way to make use of incentives for rising exports to the EU market.

Chinese cars become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Chinese cars can attract Vietnamese customers because they cleverly imitate European, Japanese and American luxury models in appearance, while the selling prices are very reasonable.

Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

It is anticipated that local textile and apparel firms will not be able to enjoy any immediate benefits from the European Union -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) once it enters into force due to rules of origin, according to insiders.

Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had negative effects on global supply chains in the world’s automobile industry.

Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 2.7% in 2020, the highest in Asia, and the pace is expected to speed up to 7% in 2021.

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.

