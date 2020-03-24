Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic

 
 
25/03/2020    14:37 GMT+7

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic hinh anh 1

The construction sector has been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic 

Le Duc Tho, deputy general director of Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 4 (Cienco4) said like many other businesses in the country, Cienco4 is being affected by the pandemic.

The biggest issue for construction enterprises such as Cienco4 is access to construction materials, Tho told the Phap Luat Vietnam (Vietnam Law) newspaper.

“Some items could be purchased in Vietnam such as cement, sand and gravel, but many materials such as steel billets and other steel products must be imported from abroad,” he added.

He also said that the working pace has begun to slow down at some construction sites.

 

"Despite this, we still mobilise the maximum number of workers to ensure progress," said the Cienco4 leader.

Do Hoai Dong, general director of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUD) under the Ministry of Construction, said that the pandemic affects the whole economy, so it has a negative impact on the real estate market.

However, this effect is dependent on the spread of the disease in the near future, he noted.

Due to the complex development of the disease, HUD has issued a written request to its member units to seek solutions for its employees, allowing workers to work from home.

"Currently, the corporation is working to evaluate the full impact of the epidemic to adjust the production and business plan this year," Dong said. HUD would speak to member companies, and then propose solutions to relevant ministries and branches, he added./.VNA

 
 

