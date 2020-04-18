Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:23:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players

 
 
20/04/2020    07:00 GMT+7

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

consumer finance in vietnam charm foreign players

The consumer finance market grows at an average 30 per cent annually

Recently, privately-held Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) announced selling part of its capital at its subsidiary SHB Finance to a foreign strategic partner. Albeit the deal value was not disclosed, the parent company is likely to still retain the bulk of the capital in the subsidiary.

Despite its infancy (it has been operating for less than two years), SHB Finance has reached nearly VND3.3 trillion ($143.5 million) in total asset value, 2.75 times as much as in 2018, and total outstanding balance touched VND2.7 trillion ($117 million), up 3.8 times over 2018. After nearly two years, the company posted nearly VND107 billion ($4.65 million) in profit.

Selling equity to major foreign partners will help SHB leverage the experience, management expertise, modern and professional distribution channel, as well as access cutting-edge technology to leapfrog in development and vie for a bigger market slice, according to a bank representative.

Sharing this mindset, an executive at FE Credit, Vietnam’s No.1 consumer finance company, said they have been considering joining hands with foreign partners, but the plan has yet to be realised.

Early this year, the company was approved to shift from a limited liability into a joint stock company, as well as got the green light to raise its charter capital from VND7.328 trillion ($318.6 million) to VND7.333 trillion ($318.83 million).

The company holds more than 50 per cent market share in its field and belongs to privately-held VPBank, one of the top performers in the banking sector.

According to industry experts, the shift into the JSC model would pave the way for FE Credit to offload shares in the stock market or sell stakes to outside partners, including foreign investors.

Lately, Japan’s leading retailer AEON has disclosed intentions to jump into Vietnam’s financial market.

Masaki Suzuki, chairman of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., at a recent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, unveiled that AEON would expand operations into financial investment in Vietnam through acquiring either foreign-backed or state-owned financial firms in the country.

Regarding Vietnam’s consumer finance market, Shibata Kenichi, senior expert at Hitachi Asia (Vietnam) Ltd. assumed that this is a robust segment with growth averaging 30 per cent annually.

“It is like Japan’s consumer finance market 30 years ago with its sharp rise in growth year after year,” he said.

 

Leaders of diverse consumer finance firms, in a recent talk with local media, agreed that Vietnam’s consumer finance market will continue its growth momentum albeit at a slower pace due to the implications of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) as well as new policy moves.

Accordingly, in November 2019, the State Bank of Vietnam enacted Circular No.18/2019 regulating the consumer lending activities of financial companies.

The circular, coming into force from January 15, 2020, consists of more stringent requirements on the operation of financial firms. For instance, financial firms must have at least VND500 billion ($21.74 million) in charter capital, and they could not lend to firms that have bad debts.

Regarding the policy factor, experts assumed that after seeing the booming development, the new policy aims to ensure the safe and sustainable development of finance companies, avoiding too-fast development that might surpass the management capacity of both state agencies and companies themselves.

Slower market growth also means providing opportunities for finance companies, particularly consumer finance firms, to restructure operations for higher efficiency.

By the end of last year, the scale of Vietnam’s consumer finance market came to around VND1 quadrillion ($43.48 billion) from just VND646 trillion ($28 billion) in 2016, accounting for 12 per cent of the country’s total outstanding balance.

This figure, according to senior economist Le Xuan Nghia, is just a drop in the bucket compared to that in many countries, regionally and globally. In the US or Europe, consumer finance accounts for 50-70 per cent of banks’ total balance.

Vietnam is currently home to 18 financial companies, including six foreign players. The government’s strong commitment to crackdown on shadow banking is expected to propel the market’s further development. VIR

Hong Thuy

Foreign banks start consumer finance boost in Vietnam’s market

Foreign banks start consumer finance boost in Vietnam’s market

Foreign banks have decided to boost consumer finance loans as the business segment is forecast to maintain double digit growth this year.

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.

 
 

Other News

.
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 