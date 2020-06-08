Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020 10:15:06 (GMT +7)
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends

 
 
09/06/2020    10:14 GMT+7

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

 dragging down demand for personal loans.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
The ratio of consumer credit to total credit in Vietnam is just around 20 per cent, meaning there is a lot of room for growth. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

This has had an impact on banks’ profits.

But experts said consumer finance would remain lucrative for lenders though they must have products that meet the market requirements and the Government must have stimulus measures to boost consumption.

They said companies and individual consumers’ demand for finance is recovering and is expected to grow strongly after the pandemic ends.

But to grasp this opportunity, finance companies must review their business strategies, giving priority to development of technology platforms to ensure manual work is reduced to cut costs and thus reduce loan interest rates to attract borrowers.

The question about the personal loan market’s potential after the pandemic ends leads to another: can it attract investment?

Vietnam’s population is expected to reach 100 million in 2025, according to the Institute of Public Policy and Management. Dmitry Mosolov, general director of Home Credit Vietnam, said the market potential is hence very high especially since the country’s GDP is the second highest in Southeast Asia and 70 per cent of its population is of working age.

According to Hong Leong Bank Vietnam, Vietnam’s GDP growth rate is high and sustained, leading to a rapid increase in personal incomes and growth of the middle class, key factors in fostering consumer credit growth.

The ratio of consumer credit to total credit in Vietnam is just around 20 per cent, meaning there is a lot of room for growth.

But demand for loans for buying consumer goods is expected to continue increasing sharply in the coming years.

Nguyen Hoang Minh, deputy director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch, said in 2016-18, the annual growth of outstanding loans for finance and consumption was 36 per cent on average.

He forecast the high growth rate to continue, saying this has attracted finance companies and banks to the market.

Concurring with him, experts said consumer finance is always attractive to both domestic and foreign banks and finance companies since its profit margins are higher than from other loans.

This is evidenced by the impressive growth of consumer finance companies in Vietnam like FE Credit, Viet Credit, SHB Finance, Easy Credit, and others.

Because they are not constrained by stringent regulations, they can do business more easily than banks, which find it hard to flourish in the consumer loan market.

Banks have gone down the route of establishing finance companies.

FE Credit, a consumer finance company owned by VPBank, has accounted for 50 per cent of the bank’s overall profits in recent years. HD Saison, the consumer lending arm of HDBank, accounts for a third of its profits.

For borrowers, though they have to pay higher interest rates, the benefit is that they do not have to provide collateral or go through tortuous procedures.

The experts said tapping the market’s potential depends much on the Government’s policies for it.

The Government should be more open to new credit models, including digital credit, but have a proper legal framework to effectively regulate them.

After the pandemic, digital business models are developing strongly in Vietnam, and digital lending too would benefit, the experts said.

But rapid growth is often accompanied by subversions of the system, something for which authorities should keep their eyes peeled.

Housing prices remain high despite COVID-19 effect on economy

 

A report from the Ministry of Construction says liquidity has fallen sharply in the real estate market since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

In the first quarter, there were 13,042 real estate transactions, meaning only 14 per cent of the products offered for sale was bought.

This was the lowest rate in four years and equivalent to only 40 per cent of the number in the same period last year.

In Hanoi, there were 1,167 transactions, or 38 per cent of the number from just the previous quarter.

HCM City saw 2,816 successful transactions, equivalent to 55 per cent of last year’s Q4 figure.

Yet, prices have remained on an upward trend.

In Hanoi, apartment prices were 1.02 per cent up from a year earlier, while those of detached houses were up 3.82 per cent.

In HCM City, apartment prices were up a whopping 3.5 per cent. High-end apartment prices rose by 2.75 per cent.

Industrial properties saw the highest price increase, an estimated 6.2 per cent, while prices of tourism properties were unchanged.

The intriguing question is why the prices increased despite a lack of demand.

Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, chairman of BHS Property Joint Stock Company, said in the last two years supply has been limited because property developers face numerous legal difficulties and have been unable to bring products into the market.

The momentum in the price rise as a result of lack of supply continued into the first quarter, he suggested.

Nguyen The Diep, chairman of Hung Thinh Phat Investment Joint Stock Company, said Vietnam is now at peak urbanisation and so housing demand is huge, but development of property projects in major cities like Hanoi and HCM City is very slow due to the need for inspections by multiple agencies.

In HCM City, for instance, in the first quarter only 10 housing projects entered the market with 2,736 apartments, or only 58 per cent of the number in the previous quarter.

The CEO of a housing development company in HCM City said the main reason for prices to rise is the increasing costs.

For instance, the Government’s land use fee now is almost equivalent to market prices, he said.

A study by the Ministry of Construction found that land prices now account for 20-25 per cent of the cost of housing, and increasing land prices are pushing up the selling prices of housing, he said.

Besides, most developers do not want to cut prices since it would affect their prestige, he said.

So they have to take recourse to promotion programmes to stimulate the market while not touching the prices, he said.

Nguyen Van Dinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Brokers Association, said in the first quarter most transactions were in the medium- and low-priced segments, where there is a chronic shortage of supply, and so prices hike despite the low demand.

The ministry’s report said the property market has not been severely affected by the pandemic though there has been an impact on some segments. VNS

Compiled by Thien Ly

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 'crush' consumer credit?

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Consumer lending a contested landscape

Consumer lending a contested landscape

Competition is heating up in Vietnam's consumer lending market as existing foreign financial organizations rush to expand as new entrants join the market.

 
 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

