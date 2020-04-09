Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 08:14:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'

 
 
09/04/2020    08:08 GMT+7

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is predicting a severe decline in international commerce this year.

In a new report the WTO forecasts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

The wide range of possibilities reflects the uncertainties about the health crisis.

It says the impact on trade is likely to exceed the slump caused by the financial crisis just over a decade ago.

The more pessimistic case would amount to a decline in global trade similar to what happened in the great depression 90 years ago but in shorter period of time. 

The WTO's director general Roberto Azevedo described the figures as "ugly".

"There is no getting round that", he said. He said the situation was first and foremost a health crisis and he acknowledged that governments had to take steps to protect people's lives.

"The unavoidable declines in trade and output will have painful consequences for households and businesses, on top of the human suffering caused by the disease itself," he added.

 

A decline of 13% in trade in goods is described in the report as a relatively optimistic scenario. It reflects a steep drop in trade followed by a recovery starting in the second half of 2020.

That of course would need to be based on substantial progress over the next few months in getting on top of the health crisis.

That is obviously not guaranteed, so the report includes a much more pessimistic case which reflects a steeper initial decline and a more prolonged and incomplete recovery.

The report also warns that "the extent of uncertainty is very high, and it is well within the realm of possibilities that for both 2020 and 2021 the outcomes could be above or below these results".

The report says that the growth in global trade had already stalled towards the end of last year. By the final quarter of 2019 goods trade was 1% lower than a year earlier.

The WTO says this was the result of "persistent trade tensions", a reference that to a large extent reflects the confrontational approach to international commerce taken by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Mr Azevedo said trade would be an important ingredient in the economic recovery after the crisis. He said keeping markets open and predictable would be critical. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
No fresh ODA projects signed during March
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can access low-interest credit packages?
Who can access low-interest credit packages?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

Novaland attractive to foreign investors, why?
Novaland attractive to foreign investors, why?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Novaland Group, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, received the second disbursement of US$101 million from the international syndicated loan worth $250 million in late March 2020. 

Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 