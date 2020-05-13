Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/05/2020 18:24:45 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package

 
 
13/05/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Narendra Modi outlines financial support for farmers and small businesses hit by the virus shutdown.

Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package

The lockdown has hit poorer Indians and migrant workers hard

Image copyrightEPA

India has announced a 20 trillion rupee ($264bn; £216bn) economic package to help the country cope with its prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

In a televised address Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the measures would support farmers and small businesses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to announce further details in the next few days.

India has more than 70,000 cases among its 1.3bn population and is expected to pass China's numbers within a week.

Mr Modi said the package, which is equivalent to 10% of India's gross domestic product, aimed to help people who have lost their jobs and businesses hit by the shutdown. 

"The package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, medium and small enterprises, labourers, middle class, industries, among others," he said.

He also said that strict stay-at-home orders would be extended beyond 17 May with a new set of rules.

 

The country's very strict lockdown, which started on 25 March, has had a huge economic impact, with tens of millions of poorer Indians and migrant workers hit hardest.

In March, India said it would provide around 1.7 trillion rupees in direct cash transfers and food security measures, mainly for the poor.

However, Mr Modi's administration had been accused in some quarters of not having done enough.

It comes as governments and central banks in other countries around the world have provided unprecedented levels of support for their economies to tackle the crisis.

"India's response has so far been tepid compared to other key nations and thus the catch-up is welcome and is also the need of the hour," said economist Madhavi Arora at Edelweiss FX and Rates.

"It needs to be seen how much will be in the form of direct budgetary support to gauge the immediate fiscal hit and the consequent funding sources," he added. BBC

 
 

Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Local businesses in foreign bid risk
Local businesses in foreign bid risk
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While the ongoing pandemic is taking a severe human and economic toll worldwide, deal-making activity in Vietnam is likely to maintain momentum as corporate leaders are being asked to make strategic decisions for hunting capital.

Economists: speed up public investments
Economists: speed up public investments
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.

France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

France has announced it would import hundreds of millions of antibacterial cloth masks from Vietnam by air.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

VN corporate bond market faces risks: Finance Ministry official

COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.

Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

At the Top 50 Best Employers of Choice by Vietnam Students 2020 awards, Anphabe provided exclusive talent insights into Gen Z, the next generation of workers.

Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Q1 finance reports released by enterprises in nearly all business fields, from manufacturing and real estate to aviation and oil and gas, show big losses. Large enterprises have reported huge losses of trillions of dong.

Modest inflation expected for 2020
Modest inflation expected for 2020
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

The burden on transport enterprises will be reduced if a proposal for a three-month exemption of road maintenance fees is approved, the Ministry of Transport has said.

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

Is European capital targeting Vietnam's banks?
Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

JP Morgan says Vietnam’s banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov't offers tax relief
Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

