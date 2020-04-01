Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

 
 
01/04/2020    12:18 GMT+7

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

The normally-busy Times Square is almost deserted as New Yorkers stay in their homes

Stock markets around the world suffered historic losses in the first three months of the year amid a massive sell-off tied to the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and London's FTSE 100 saw their biggest quarterly drops since 1987, plunging 23% and 25% respectively.

The S&P 500 lost 20% during the quarter, its worst since 2008.

The drops come as authorities order a halt to most activity in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Economists have warned the hit to the global economy is likely to be worse than the financial crisis, with forecasters for IHS Markit, for example, predicting growth will shrink 2.8% this year, compared to a 1.7% drop in 2009. 

No country has been left untouched. The data firm expects China's growth to sputter to 2%, while the UK could see growth drop 4.5%. The outlook for countries such as Italy and less developed economies is even worse.

 

"We remain very concerned about the negative outlook for global growth in 2020 and in particular about the strain a downturn would have on emerging markets and low income countries," the president of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Tuesday.

In the US, one central bank analysis suggested the unemployment rate could rise to more than 32% over the next three months, as more than 47 million people lose their jobs.

Globally, many indexes remain more than 20% lower than they were at the start of the year. A steep slide in oil prices, due to a drop in demand and a price war between producers, has compounded the problems on financial markets.

Governments have pledged massive rescue funds, which has helped to lift share prices in recent days.

On Tuesday, the FTSE gained almost 2%, while Germany's Dax and France's CAC 40 saw more modest gains.

But the main US indexes stumbled, with the Dow dropping 1.8%, the S&P 500 down 1.6%, and the Nasdaq off almost 1%.

Energy and financial firms were among the worst performers in the quarter. Retailers, which have seen sales evaporate as stores closed, suffered some of the biggest losses on Tuesday, with Macy's down almost 9% a day after it said it would put the majority of its staff on unpaid leave.

"Despite monetary and financial stimulus, we expect volatility of equities to remain elevated as long as the duration and impact of Covid-19 remain unknown, oil prices stay depressed and earnings visibility is murky," analysts for US Bank Wealth Management wrote. BBC

 
 

Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business survey to begin on April 1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Staff at many firms work from home
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

