Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 01:48:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill

 
 
26/03/2020    14:27 GMT+7

The largest government economic stimulus in US history is approved, despite a last-minute row.

The US Senate has passed a $2tn (£1.7tn) coronavirus disaster aid bill that is the largest economic stimulus in US history.

The vote was delayed by a last-minute row between Republican and Democratic senators over unemployment benefits.

The plan includes direct payments of $1,200 to most American adults and aid to help small businesses pay workers.

US coronavirus deaths are around the 1,000 mark and there have been nearly 70,000 confirmed infections.

More than 21,000 people with coronavirus have died across the world since it emerged in China's Wuhan province in December, while the number of infections is racing towards half a million 

Southern Europe is now the centre of the pandemic, with Italy and Spain recording hundreds of new deaths every day.

What was the snag in Congress?

President Donald Trump, a Republican, said on Wednesday he would sign the fast-tracked bill as soon as it reached his desk.

But the plan hit a speed bump as Republican senators Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham said its major expansion of unemployment benefits provided "a strong incentive for employees to be laid off instead of going to work".

They said they would oppose the bill unless it was fixed to ensure workers could not have a higher income while unemployed than in a job.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he would oppose the bill unless the Republicans dropped their objections.

He also demanded tougher conditions on the legislation's "corporate welfare".

In the end the Republican senators were allowed a vote on their amendment, which failed.

The bill does have cross-party support but it must still be passed in votes in the Senate and House of Representatives before the president signs it into law.

With revisions being made to the bill late into Wednesday, the Republican-majority Senate finally, and unanimously, approved it with a 96-0 vote. It now moves on to the House which is expected to vote on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "proud" that not a single senator voted against the bill.

The chamber's senior Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, said: "And so this is a good ending, twists and turns were enormous. I always had faith we would [pass this bill] because America and the American people demanded it."

What do we know about the deal?

The agreement reached by Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate includes tax rebates, loans, money for hospitals and rescue packages.

Though the nearly 900-page bill's price tag amounts to roughly half the size of the US government's annual budget, little has emerged of its finer details.

 

Individuals who earn $75,000 or less would get direct payments of $1,200 each. Married couples with household income of up to $150,000 would receive $2,400 and an additional $500 per each child.

Mr McConnell described the package as a "wartime level of investment" in the US nation.

The Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said she hoped the bill could be passed by voice vote.

That would allow members of Congress - several of whom have coronavirus or are self-isolating - to stay away from the chamber in order to cast their votes.

But if any member objected, lawmakers would be asked to return to Washington and vote over the course of an entire day, in order to limit how many people are present on the House floor at one time.

What's the latest from the virus hotspot of New York?

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday it is likely half of America's most populous city of more than eight million would catch coronavirus by the time the pandemic ran its course.

By Wednesday morning, 199 New Yorkers had died from the disease and confirmed cases had reached 17,856.

According to the New York Times, 13 patients died in a matter of hours on Tuesday at a hospital in the Queens borough of the city, with a young doctor there describing "apocalyptic" scenes.

But there were signs of hope.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Wednesday of tentative indications that the spread of the disease may be slowing.

On Sunday, hospital admissions were doubling every two days. But by Monday that rate had fallen to every 3.4 days, and on Tuesday every 4.7 days, Mr Cuomo said.

The whole of New York state had 285 coronavirus deaths and more than 30,800 patients as of Wednesday morning - about half of the total US caseload. 

What is the situation elsewhere in the US?

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency said New York, North Carolina and Hawaii had requested special mortuary teams to be ready for mass casualties.

New Orleans, Louisiana, where crowds celebrated Mardi Gras last month, has recorded the world's highest growth rate in coronavirus cases.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom said one million Californians had registered as unemployed just this month.

The US is more than midway through a 15-day attempt to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing.

Two more states - Minnesota and Idaho - issued state-wide "stay at home" orders on Wednesday, joining at least 17 others.

The president said on Tuesday that reopening the country by Easter would be a "beautiful timeline".

But Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who is helping lead the US response to coronavirus, told CNN on Wednesday: "The virus makes the timeline." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Signs of Vietnamese farm export recovery have appeared as the Chinese market has begun importing products again.

Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted no drop in export value of agricultural products this year, even though the sector was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the beginning of this year.

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Half of all textile exports from HCM City go to the US, while the EU accounts for 15-18 per cent of annual exports.

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.

Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

After two years of strong recovery and high growth, the banking sector is facing major challenges because of Covid-19.

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Covid-19 crisis, which has paralyzed many factories in China, offers an opportunity for Vietnam’s processed food to penetrate the 1.4 billion consumer market.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 