28/05/2020 11:52:52 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'

 
 
28/05/2020    11:37 GMT+7

A giant fund is proposed, some of it raised on capital markets, but several countries express doubts.

Ursula von der Leyen's proposals will have to please "frugal" states as well as the Southern European countries that need the money most

A recovery fund worth €750bn (£670bn; $825bn) has been proposed by the EU's executive Commission to help the EU tackle an "unprecedented crisis".

The package will be made up of grants and loans for every EU member state.

Economies across the 27-nation EU bloc have been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, but several southern states had big debts even before the crisis.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "this is Europe's moment".

"Things we take for granted are being questioned. None of that can be fixed by any single country alone," she told the European Parliament. "This is about all of us and it is way bigger than any of us." 

The Commission has dubbed the plan Next Generation EU. Without the backing of all 27 EU member states, it cannot go ahead. But Germany and France have backed plans for the money to be raised on the capital markets.

Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the fund was a "European turning point" that would be added to instruments that had already been launched.

Spain and Italy have seen the highest number of deaths in the EU during the coronavirus crisis and, in the wake of the financial crisis, are particularly keen on grants rather than loans being added to their public debt.

Several "frugal" states object to taking on debt for other countries. Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden reject the idea of cash handouts to relatively poorer countries.

What did the Commission president say?

Mrs von der Leyen said the €750bn fund would be made up of €500bn in grants and €250bn in loans. It would be raised by lifting the EU's resources ceiling to 2% of EU gross national income and would be reliant on the EU's strong credit rating.

 

When added to a proposed €1.1 trillion budget for 2021-27, the €750bn recovery fund would bring to €1.85tn the amount that the Commission says will "kick-start our economy and ensure Europe bounces forward".

When added to an earlier €540bn initial rescue package, that would amount to a total of €2.4tn, said the Commission president.

The EU's much-cherished four freedoms had to be fully restored, she added, those of freedom of people, goods, services and capital.

She said "this is an urgent and exceptional need for an urgent and exceptional crisis".

The money raised on the capital markets would be paid back over 30 years between 2028 and 2058, but not later.

The Commission says it could be paid back in several ways:

Commissioner Maros Sefcovic says recovery has to be based on green and digital policies as well as "increased resilience" and lessons learned from the Covid-19 crisis.

The budget will be "equipped with increased firepower to be able to generate massive investment at the scale and speed needed to kick-start all our economies", he says.

The European Central Bank has played a key role in helping eurozone countries emerge from the debt crisis with its stimulus programme of bond-buying. But concerns about the ECB programme's future were raised earlier this month when Germany's top court ruled that it violated the German constitution.

The UK has left the EU so is unlikely to have any involvement in the fund as it stands.BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Governments in Asia and the Pacific must think about two things when restarting their economies: when to do it and how.

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The dilemma of commercial banks
The dilemma of commercial banks
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Banks have been warned of a sharp profit decline because of minus credit growth and higher provisions against risks.

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

While other countries are setting up specific and clear priorities to attract FDI projects, Vietnam is still pursuing a strategy with multiple targets that could lead to missed opportunities.

Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is likely false play in the way livestock companies calculate the selling price of live pigs, which is helping them maintain stellar profits in spite of the government’s calls to stabilise prices.  

Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Simplifying administrative procedures is critical to revitalise business after the COVID-19 pandemic.          

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

In order to revive an economy left undermined by the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, what matters most to Vietnam is taking advantage of its current potential and seizing new opportunities to bolster growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Exports shrink to lowest in first half of May

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi on May 26 to discuss the development of key economic zones (EZs).

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

More News
Latest news

