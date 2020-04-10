Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020
Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist

 
 
10/04/2020

A top economist says western economies can learn from Asia as they face a severe economic downturn.

The coronavirus was "taken a little more lightly" by western economies compared to those in Asia, says a former IMF chief economist.

Raghuram Rajan said western economies are facing a drop in economic growth by as much as 6% this year.

The widespread closure of businesses is having a huge financial impact as governments prevent the virus spread.

His comments come as the IMF warns the global economy faces its worst crisis since the 1930s depression.

"I think in the west, partly because there hadn't been a direct experience of a serious epidemic, it was taken a little more lightly," Mr Rajan told Karishma Vaswani for the BBC's Asia Business Report. 

"This is something happening in faraway lands, it's not going to be serious here.

"It's all too easy to point fingers after the fact but what I'm saying is that the countries in East Asia that had the experience of previous pandemics, which didn't quite rise to the level of pandemics I should say... but previous epidemics, they took this seriously right from the get-go."

Mr Rajan, a former governor of India's central bank, praised South Korea and Singapore as two Asian economies that have handled the virus outbreak well.

 

For his native India, he warned that it had "limited tools" given how densely populated the country is.

"It's hard to do social distancing anywhere in the normal course. Your markets are chock-full of people. Your dwellings are chock-full of people. And so I think the government is trying to attempt to reduce the pace of increase with this lockdown."

His said it was necessary to send the message to people to take this pandemic seriously.

"This is not fun and games, this is really about life and death, and if it really explodes in India, we really don't have the resources to deal with that."

The economist, who is a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, gave a bleak forecast for western economies as he expects them to shift from expansion to contraction.

"At this point, we're probably thinking of western countries seeing a shift in GDP growth from about 2 percentage to 3 percentage points, to negative 4 or 5 percentage points.

"Each country is going to lose 5 to 6 percentage points of GDP at the very least over this year. So cumulate that, that's significantly more than $2 trillion".

To get through the crisis, Mr Rajan wants to see economies working together to share resources rather than being protectionist.

"We saw countries hijacking each other's medical supplies, we saw countries banning the export of precious medicine. These are things which make everyone worse off." BBC

 
 

Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The cruise line industry faces a long journey back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.

VN stock market has torrid time in March
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

