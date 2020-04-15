Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 00:30:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'

 
 
15/04/2020    00:28 GMT+7

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

The global economy will contract by 3% this year as countries around the world shrink at the fastest pace in decades, the International Monetary Fund says.

The IMF described the global decline as the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

It said the pandemic had plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

The Fund added that a prolonged outbreak would test the ability of governments and central banks to control the crisis.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said the crisis could knock $9 trillion (£7.2 trillion) off global GDP over the next two years. 

'Great Lockdown'

While the Fund's latest World Economic Outlook praised the "swift and sizeable" response in countries like the UK, Germany, Japan and the US, it said no country would escape the downturn.

It expects global growth to rebound to 5.8% next year if the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020.

Ms Gopinath said today's "Great Lockdown" presented a "grim reality" for policymakers, who faced "severe uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the shock".

"A partial recovery is projected for 2021," said Ms Gopinath. "But the level of GDP will remain below the pre-virus trend, with considerable uncertainty about the strength of the rebound.

"Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely."

Sharpest UK downturn in a century

The IMF predicts the UK economy will shrink by 6.5% in 2020, compared with the IMF's January forecast for 1.4% GDP growth.

A decline of this magnitude would be bigger than the 4.2% drop in output seen in the wake of the financial crisis.

It would also represent the biggest annual fall since 1921, according to reconstructed Bank of England data dating back to the 18th century.

However, this is half the annual rate expected by the OBR, which expects GDP to drop by 35% in the three months to June.

The UK's furlough scheme, which is designed to keep workers in a job amid the government lockdown, is expected to limit the rise in unemployment to 4.8% in 2020, from 3.8% last year.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged billions of pounds in wage subsidies and loan guarantees to help workers and businesses through the shutdown.

 

The Bank of England has also slashed interest rates to a new low and freed up billions of pounds for commercial banks to lend.

Global pain

Ms Gopinath said that for the first time since the Great Depression, both advanced and developing economies were expected to fall into recession.

The IMF warned that growth in advanced economies would not get back to its pre-virus peak until at least 2022.

The US economy is expected to contract by 5.9% this year, representing the biggest annual decline since 1946. Unemployment in the US is also expected to jump to 10.4% this year.

A partial recovery is expected in 2021, with expected US growth of 4.7%.

The Chinese economy is expected to expand by just 1.2% this year, which would be the slowest growth since 1976. Australia is expected to suffer its first recession since 1991.

The IMF warned that there were "severe risks of a worse outcome".

It said that if the pandemic took longer to control and there was a second wave in 2021, this would knock an additional 8 percentage points off global GDP.

The Fund said this scenario could trigger a downward spiral in heavily-indebted economies.

It said investors might be unwilling to lend to some of these nations, which would push up borrowing costs.

The IMF added: "This increase in sovereign borrowing costs or simply fear of it materialising, could prevent many countries from providing the income support assumed here."

Economic medicine

While longer lockdowns will constrain economic activity, the IMF said quarantines and social distancing measures were vital.

It said: "Upfront containment measures are essential to slow the spread of the virus and allow health care systems to cope and to help pave the way for an earlier and more robust resumption of economic activity.

"Uncertainty and reduced demand for services could be even worse in a scenario of greater spread without social distancing"

The IMF set out four priorities for dealing with the pandemic.

It called for more money for health care systems, financial support for workers and businesses, continued central bank support and a clear exit plan for the recovery.

It urged the world to work together to find and distribute treatments and a vaccine.

The Fund added that many developing nations would need debt relief in the coming months and years. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 